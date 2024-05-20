The Big Picture Owen Teague's role in Black Mirror as Trick is far from heroic, with his character prioritizing self-preservation over his relationship with Sara.

"Arkangel" hits close to home by showcasing relatable family dynamics distorted by technology, making it one of the most disturbing episodes.

The episode's focus on simple, grounded settings adds to its horror, emphasizing the consequences of parental overreach and the flaws of humanity.

With his star turn in the recently released Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, it’s easy to forget that the actor behind the inspiring Noa once took part in a very different kind of dystopia. Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror has been haunting fans for years with speculative tales about the horrifying consequences of advanced technology, and Season 4, Episode 2, "Arkangel," is no different. Owen Teague plays Trick, a high school student and low-level drug dealer who gets more than he bargained for when he starts going out with a classmate named Sara (Brenna Harding). When Sara's mother discovers the type of boy her daughter has been seeing, she quickly intervenes, resulting in what is easily one of the most unsettling Black Mirror episodes to date.

The episode begins sympathetically enough, with Sara's mother, Marie (Rosemarie DeWitt), scrambling to find her daughter after a younger Sara gets lost near the playground and wanders off. Marie eventually locates her daughter with the help of neighbors, but even then she's visibly distraught. As a result, she enrolls her daughter in an experimental trial for the Arkangel program, a system that enables Marie to track Sara at all times. The mother quickly revels in this power to unfailingly locate her daughter, even tracking Sara's movements throughout their house, but as Marie tests some of Arkangel's less ethical features, her relationship with Sara visibly worsens. Boundaries are crossed and repeatedly broken, and by the time Teague's Trick steps into the story, there's little he can do to break Marie's total hold over her daughter.

Black Mirror An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide. Release Date December 4, 2011 Cast Douglas Hodge , Brian Pettifer , Jessie Cave , Hannah John-Kamen Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 6 Website http://netflix.com/blackmirror Studio Netflix

Owen Teague's Trick Is Far Less Heroic than Noa in 'Black Mirror'

Close

Given his current role as inspiring ape leader, it would make sense to assume Owen Teague's past roles were all equally aspirational. Yet as a testament to the actor's range, his stint as Trick in Black Mirror isn't depicted as particularly noble. Stepping into the role only when his character and Sara's become teenagers, Trick is sweet with her, but he isn't brave or selfless. He laughs with her and has sex with her, making her smile countless times in the process, but he also deals drugs on the side and introduces Sara to cocaine. If Marie is the dragon keeping Sara trapped in her Arkangel-powered, proverbial tower, Trick is not her knight in shining armor.

Trick's commitment to Sara is ultimately tested once he's confronted by her mother, who has been watching the majority of the teenagers' actions through the still-functional Arkangel system. She threatens Trick by claiming she'll go to the police with evidence of his illicit deliveries unless he stops seeing her daughter. Cornered and panicked, Trick quickly agrees. What's more, Trick not only stops responding to Sara's insistent calls and texts, but he even actively rejects her and claims not to want her once she confronts him in person. When given the choice between protecting himself and pursuing a relationship, Trick prioritizes his own well-being over his feelings for the episode's main character.

Yet despite his flaws, Teague still manages to inject a lot of sympathy into his portrayal. Considering he only plays Trick as a teenager, Teague makes the character likable during his limited screen time. Trick is one of the few characters that makes Sara laugh during the episode. He's gentle with her when the two are intimate, and even though he gives her drugs, Trick makes sure Sara doesn't take too much. He doesn't make demands or attempt to regulate Sara's behavior in any way, and Teague imbues genuine, adolescent terror into Trick's facial expressions while navigating the consequences of Arkangel's unfair intervention. With him, Sara is allowed to be herself, but once her mother eliminates Trick from her daughter's story, both are left to grapple with the true evil at the heart of the episode.

'Black Mirror's "Arkangel" Is Terrifying Because It Hits So Close to Home

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Unlike most Black Mirror episodes, "Arkangel" doesn't venture into gruesome torture or sci-fi concepts as fantastical as video game characters aboard a tyrannical spaceship. For a popular entry in the dark horror series, the episode is surprisingly self-contained. Most scenes take place either in a suburban neighborhood or Sara's school, and fans could easily be led to believe that these tame settings make the episode less scary as a whole. In reality, "Arkangel" is one of the most disturbing Black Mirror episodes precisely because it doesn't rely on an outlandish premise.

While adventures aboard the USS Callister and Black Mirror's misadventures with its political bear Waldo combine elements of reality with fantasy, "Arkangel" gives its audience nowhere to run from the dark realities of its simple setting. The struggles of Marie and her daughter all revolve around the relatable difficulties of co-existing in a dysfunctional family, and the episode's visuals underscore Arkangel's grounded focus. Marie's tablet to control the Arkangel implant looks just like a tablet anyone else could buy in the present, and she only gets the program in the first place because she wants to keep her daughter safe. She threatens Teague's character because she doesn't want her daughter snorting cocaine, and Marie begins tracking Sara as a teenager because she found out her daughter lied about where she would be spending the night.

All Marie's motivations are driven by common parental concerns, but the Arkangel system enables Marie to exercise these concerns in increasingly disturbing ways. When she finds out Sara lied about spending a night at a friend's house, she inadvertently activates a video feed of her teenage daughter in the middle of sex with Trick. When she tries to digitally censor harmful elements of the world from Sara as a child, Marie prevents Sara from experiencing essential emotions during events as naturally tragic as her grandfather's death. This censorship eventually leads to Sara hurting herself just to feel anything, proving that children are the natural victims of their parents' intrusive mistakes.

Black Mirror's advanced technology creates more horrifying consequences for these mistakes than currently exist in the real world, but the episode's relatable setting and drama allow viewers to see the flawed humanity of its characters much more clearly. The problems of Marie and Sara are not far removed from the problems faced by the average audience member today, and the unlimited surveillance powers granted to Marie illustrate how even the most natural of human impulses can be corrupted. Sara is only able to escape her mother's overbearing clutches through violence, and even when she does, she can never redeem her years of altered development. In addition to being an impressive accomplishment of Teague's early career, "Arkangel" is as much a warning as it is a reminder that not every vision of humanity's dark future appears as unrecognizable as a planet ruled by talking apes.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX