Alan Ritchson has just nabbed himself another big movie in the shape of Runner, just a few weeks before the premiere of Reacher's eagerly anticipated third season on Prime Video, as per Deadline. Ritchson is teaming up with Loki star Owen Wilson, who will hopefully say "wow" in the film. The movie features a Jason Statham-style premise as it involved a plot that sounds somewhat like Crank. The film, which is directed by Need for Speed and Expendables 4 director Scott Waugh, is set to begin shooting in Queensland, Australia, this March, while it was written by Tommy White and Miles Hubley.

Ritchson stars as Hank Malone, a high-end courier tasked with transporting a life-saving organ for a seven-year-old girl in desperate need of a transplant. What should be a straightforward mission turns into a deadly race against time when a ruthless crime syndicate targets the organ for their own mysterious agenda. Wilson will be playing Ben, a medical courier who is thrown into the chaos when Hank is forced to transport and protect him along the way. With the crime syndicate on their heels, the unlikely duo must work together to survive the sheer chaos of the day and, we hope, make sure that little girl lives to see another day.

“This pairing is something I believe audiences have been hungry for, and we strive to achieve the unexpected from the page-turner script that Miles and Tommy delivered,” Waugh said.

The movie is also being produced by Todd Garner (Mortal Kombat), Alan Ritchson’s AllyCat Entertainment, Dan Spilo(Industry Entertainment), Mark Fasano (Nickel City Pictures), and Jeffrey Greenstein (A Higher Standard). The film will be supported by the City of Gold Coast and backed by the Australian Government’s Location Offset and Screen Queensland.

What Have Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson Made Lately?

Quite literally one of our biggest stars at this moment in time, Ritchson has been stacking up projects following his breakout success as Reacher’s unstoppable lead. He just wrapped filming on War Machine for Netflix and is currently starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the holiday action-comedy The Man with the Bag. Meanwhile, Wilson has an upcoming Apple TV+ series set for 2025 and is currently working on Rolling Loud, a Live Nation-backed project directed by Jeremy Garelick.

Reacher Season 3 will hit Prime Video later this month.