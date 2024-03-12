The Big Picture Owen Wilson will star in a new Apple TV+ comedy series set in the world of golf.

The show follows Pryce Cahill, a former pro golfer turned coach, and his young prodigy.

The series hails from Jason Keller, the mind behind Ford v. Ferrari.

Wow! Apple TV+ is set to beef up its comedy lineup with a new series set to star Owen Wilson, known for his roles in hits like Loki, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Midnight in Paris. Wilson is an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated actor known for his historic comedy contributions, and this new series will be set around the hilarious world of golf. Let's hope they hit a hole-in-one as we prepare for a generation's worth of golf puns in this article and those to follow.

The yet-to-be-named show promises laughs, which are hopefully up to par, brought to life by the creative caddy that is Jason Keller, the mind behind Ford v Ferrari. Wilson steps into the shoes of Pryce Cahill, a once-promising pro golfer whose career took an unexpected turn two decades ago. With his life hitting a rough patch after losing his job and his wife, Pryce takes a swing at redemption by coaching a young golf prodigy with issues of his own. This comedic journey is not just about the highs and lows of golf but also about second chances and the unlikely bonds that form on and off the green.

The series is a thrilling fourball of talent as, alongside Keller, the show will be directed by the dynamic duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, known for their work on Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes. Alongside a stellar executive production team including Ben Silverman of The Office fame, and others involved in notable projects like Ripley and The Fall Guy, this show is teeing up to be a must-watch.

Joining the ranks of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed comedies such as Ted Lasso and Shrinking, this new addition aims to capture audiences worldwide with its unique blend of humor, heart, and golf. So, keep your eyes peeled for this series that's all set to drive into the comedy fairway and straight into our hearts.

What Golf Comedies Are Worth Seeing?

Some notable golf comedies include the chaotic ensemble piece Caddyshack (1980), where a high-end golf course deals with a new, disruptive member and a gopher; Happy Gilmore (1996), featuring a furious hockey player (Adam Sandler) who turns to golf to save his grandmother's house; Tin Cup (1996), about a washed-up golf pro (Kevin Costner) aiming for the U.S. Open; and The Caddy (1953), starring Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in a comedic golf story.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Wilson's new golf comedy.