Wilson also gives us an update on ‘Wedding Crashers 2’ and why he enjoyed Marvel’s security measures.

With director Kate Herron’s Loki now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Owen Wilson about his fantastic work on the Marvel series. Loki takes place after the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) has stolen the Tesseract (again) due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

During the interview, Wilson talked about why he enjoyed Marvel taking so many precautions about images or information leaking from set, what surprised him about making the series, his thoughts on a Loki Season 2, the status of a Wedding Crashers sequel, and more. In addition, before doing the interview, Loki head writer Michael Waldron provided me with a question for Wilson about Armageddon that made me laugh, and I think you'll enjoy his answer.

Finally, I was able to watch the first two episodes of Loki before doing interviews and am happy to report they’re fantastic. Obviously Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but what I loved most about the series is the way the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and setting up what’s to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness regarding the multiverse. Trust me, if you’re a fan of the MCU and Loki, you’re going to love these episodes.

Check out what Owen Wilson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Owen Wilson:

What’s the status of Wedding Crashers 2?

Does he think they’ll be filming the Wedding Crashers sequel this year?

Loki head writer Michael Waldron wanted to know in Armageddon, why couldn’t your character get his helmet secured in time to survive the crash of the Independence? The film’s already perfect second half would have benefitted from Oscar’s wry sense of wonder. Is there any talk of a special edition to correct this?

How early in his career he never made it to the 3rd act of a film.

What surprised him about making Loki and working with Marvel that he wasn’t expecting?

Would he want to return for a second season?

What was it like doing the long dialogue scenes with Tom Hiddleston?

