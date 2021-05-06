Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Owen Wilson will star in Secret Headquarters directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the duo behind Project Power, Nerve, and Catfish, according to Deadline. Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean, Bad Boys, Top Gun) and Chad Oman (Coyote Ugly, Remember the Titans) will co-produce the film based on a script by Joost, Schulman, and the Drama Desk-nominated playwright Josh Koenigsberg (Al’s Business Cards).

The story is from an original screenplay by Christopher Yost, who has worked on Thor: Ragnarok, Max Steel, and Masters of the Universe. The family-friendly narrative follows a young boy who discovers a secret facility sheltering one of the world’s most powerful superheroes resting beneath his home. When villains come to attack, he and his friends must gear up to defend the hero’s headquarters.

The film marks Wilson’s second upcoming superhero-themed outing, as he is set to appear in Loki opposite Tom Hiddleston this June. Wilson is well-known for his celebrated turns in Midnight in Paris and The Royal Tenenbaums, Yet, fans also love Wilson for his comedic forays opposite Jackie Chan in Shanghai Noon and Shanghai Knights, as well as his leading role opposite Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers. Already this year, Wilson has starred in Bliss alongside Salma Hayek. Later this year, Wilson will also reunite with Wes Anderson for his latest film, The French Dispatch, which features an impressive ensemble that also includes Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and many others.

A release date has yet to be announced for Secret Headquarters, and further casting details are still unknown, but fingers crossed Wilson gets to play a diabolic supervillain.

