It's been over a year since viewers said goodbye to The Owl House and its inhabitants with Season 3. The animated Disney series, created by Dana Terrace, opened up a rich world of magic as it followed self-assured teenager Luz's journey to become a witch under the guidance of the rebellious Eda. Beloved by critics and audiences alike, it also featured one of the most diverse, colorful, and fleshed-out cast of characters ever brought to life under the House of Mouse, from Luz's enemy turned girlfriend Amity to the demon King who lives with Eda, and the fearsome Emperor Belos. Funko is now bringing back the main crew with a new set of Pop! figures that Collider can exclusively preview. The collectibles are all available to pre-order now.

Included in this set of figures are the core four around whom much of The Owl House has revolved — Luz, Eda, Amity, and King. Each item captures the characters' iconic looks down to a tee, with Luz and Amity looking especially adorable as their poses almost mirror each other. The show's entire run is also paid homage through their designs, with Luz and Amity's Season 3 outfits recreated while Eda dons her Season 2 dress and possesses one silver and one gold eye after sharing her curse with her sister. King, meanwhile, is depicted with a still-broken horn from before Luz helped glue it back on, though his chase variant also gives him a Burger Queen crown so he can truly be a ruler of demons once more. All figures retail for $11.99.

The adventure of Owl House began in 2019 when Luz, a 14-year-old girl, happened upon a portal to the demon realm that whisked her away to the Boiling Isles where she met Eda and King. Despite being a human without access to magical powers, she befriends Eda and becomes her apprentice, finding a new home in the titular Owl House and kicking off a journey that leads her into conflict with Belos, who wants nothing more than to rid the Isles of witches. Season 2 ups the stakes as Luz seeks a way back to the human world and Eda shoulders her ever-worsening curse, while Belos plans the ominous "Day of Unity" meant to destroy the Isles and bring about his ideal "paradise." Throughout everything, Luz makes new friends like Amity, Gus, Hunter, and Willow, culminating in a final season consisting of three specials. Though it presented a challenge, the shortened ending delivered a final confrontation with Belos and The Collector and sought to close the book on the colorful crew's story arcs in a meaningful way.

'The Owl House' Made a Huge Impact in Just Three Seasons