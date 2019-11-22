Disney Channel Orders Season 2 of ‘The Owl House’ Ahead of January Premiere

0

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of animated fantasy-comedy The Owl House ahead of its series premiere Friday, January 10th (8:45 p.m. EST) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Created and executive-produced by Dana Terrace (Disney’s DuckTales), the series follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

And that setting shines in the first trailer for the new animated series. It’s definitely got a mystical, magical angle to it, but it’s also got a bit of an edge on it, moreso than places like Gravity Falls or The Land of Ooo. The Boiling Isles are built into and around what appears to be the skeleton of a massive giant; with mythology like that, you already have my attention.

The Owl House stars Emmy Award-nominated Wendie Malick (ABC’s American Housewife) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Disney’s Gravity Falls) as King, and Sarah-Nicole Robles (Boss Baby) as Luz. The guest voice cast for season one includes Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Isabella Rossellini (Shut Eye), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home), Mae Whitman (Parenthood), Bumper Robinson (The Game), Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Eden Riegel (All My Children).

Check out the first official trailer here and see what other visual oddities you can find:

Welcome to the Boiling Isles! Luz takes you on a tour of her new (terrifying) fantasy world! The Owl House premieres Friday, January 10th 2020!

Coinciding with the series premiere, the DisneyNOW app will unveil an adventure game set in the supernatural world of The Owl House, where players can join Luz on her mission to become a witch by completing tasks, collecting relics and playing mini-games. New shorts featuring Luz, Eda and King will begin rolling out in the spring on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. An exclusive The Owl House t-shirt, designed by the series’ art director Ricky Cometa (Steven Universe), is currently available at Amazon.com/DisneyChannel, with additional designs debuting in January.

In addition to Terrace and Cometa, the series’ talented crew also includes supervising producer Stephen Sandoval (Disney’s Gravity Falls). The series is produced by Disney Television Animation and carries a TVY7-FV parental guideline.