Disney Channel’s The Owl House has officially received a Season 2 premiere date of March 19th. The show’s creator, Dana Terrace, confirmed the news via her Twitter account. This will be the first new episodes since the start of the show's hiatus last August. Seasons 1 and 2A are currently available on Disney+.

Terrace’s tweet about the announcement featured a celebratory drawing of Luz and King with the caption “Owl House is back!” She also mentioned in the note that the new season will only be found on Disney Channel. The Tweet text reads “LEAKS BE DAMNED! OWL HOUSE IS BACK BABY!” and stated that it will be back alongside another popular Disney show, Amphibia.

Originally released in 2020, season one of Disney’s fantasy animated television series The Owl House follows Luz Noceda, a Dominican American girl from Gravesfield, Connecticut, who avoids going to a juvenile detention summer camp and finds herself entering a portal to a completely different world instead. She finds herself on the strange and magical island chain known as the Boiling Isles where she meets an unorthodox witch named Eda and her roommate King. With her new family by her side, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch despite her lack of magical abilities. Season two follows the trio as they attempt to send Luz back to her human home all while discovering more about themselves and the mysteries behind their world along the way.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Best Episodes of 'The Owl House,' So Far

The show has been praised for its representation of the LGBT+ community. The show features several characters that fit into various categories of the group, the most obvious being the confirmed romantic relationship between Luz and Amity. The show has been nominated for the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids and Family Programming, and won a Peabody Award in Children’s and Youth Programming for developing a safe and inclusive environment for queer kids to explore their creativity in 2021.

The Owl House features the voice acting talents of Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz Noceda; Elizabeth Grullon as Camila, Luz’s mother; Wendie Malick as Eda Clawthorne. Alex Hirsch plays two roles in the series: one as the demon roommate, King, and the second as the house demon called Hooty.

Look for the continuation of The Owl House this March on the Disney Channel. Also, check out the new cute drawing and announcement by Terrace in the tweet below:

'The Owl House' Creator Dana Terrace & Art Director Ricky Cometa on Their Fantasy Tale Learn about King's original design, a "spider-unicorn" that never quite came to be, and how the body of a dead titan factors into the fantastical story.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email