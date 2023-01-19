Just a handful of days remain until The Owl House returns with its second episode of the season, titled "For the Future." While the wait ticks down, Disney Channel has released a second sneak peek at the episode, first debuted by The Gamer. The newest clip features The Collector and King on the hunt for snacks.

The clip begins as the pair returns to The Collector's castle after a ride on a shooting star. The Collector is having a grand old time, but King is antsy to check on someone else: the owl beast, aka Eda in harpy form. Though she remains off-screen, it sounds as though she has been in harpy form for a significant amount of time, whether by choice or involuntarily. Either way, King's mention of her teases that she's being held captive by The Collector, potentially as leverage to prevent King from stepping out of line.

Furthermore, the clip reveals another person is subject to The Collector's whims — Odalia Blight, Amity's mother. Throughout the series, viewers have known Odalia as a demanding mother towards Amity, and a generally ambitious woman especially when it came to the family company, Blight Industries. Like King, it seems that Odalia fulfills The Collector's requests — snacks in this instance — but still holds out a tiny sliver of hope that she can take up a more right-hand person role. But in an ironic twist of fate, Odalia remains nothing more than an assistant to The Collector.

RELATED: New 'The Owl House' Season 3 Clip Takes the Team Back to the Boiling Isles

"For the Future" picks up shortly after the Season 3 premiere. After trying and failing for months to reopen a portal to the demon realm, Luz and her friends finally succeed. They head back to the Boiling Isles, with Camila in tow, where they must face Belos once again to save all the witches and demons. Thus far in the promos, a heavier emphasis has been placed on The Collector's takeover, so it will be interesting to see how Belos factors in to the upcoming events.

The Owl House was created and executive produced by Dana Terrace. It stars Sarah-Nicole Robles, Mae Whitman, Zeno Robinson, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, Elizabeth Grullon, Fryda Wolff, Alex Hirsch, and Wendie Malick, among others. Season 3 will be the show's last and consists of three 44-minute specials. The finale has yet to set a release date, but it's expected to air sometime in spring.

"For the Future" premieres this Saturday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. It will be available to watch free of charge on YouTube at 10 p.m. ET the same night. All prior episodes are streaming now on Disney+. Watch the latest clip below: