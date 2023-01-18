The Owl House Season 3 returns this weekend with the second episode of the season, and Disney Channel has shared a new clip from the episode, titled "For the Future." The latest sneak peek follows just a handful of days after the official trailer's release. It sees Luz and her friends return to the Boiling Isles only to find it's quite different than they remember.

The clip begins as Camila, Luz's mother, admires the scenery of the Isles -- until she sees a broken skull, that is. She goes into ultimate mom mode when Amity notes how wrong everything looks. As it continues, viewers see how The Collector's influence has changed the Isles, from shooting stars with unsettling faces, pastel colors not typically seen in the demon realm, and a floating castle that resembles a crown. So, the group does the one thing they really can at this point: investigate.

The clip also demonstrates how Camila does her best to be supportive of Luz. After learning about where Luz actually was instead of camp, Camila initially played along, believing Luz was playing some sort of game. Eventually, Camila realized Luz was telling the truth and promised life would be better when Luz returned to the human realm. Now, Camila, having learned everything, tries to keep spirits up for Luz's second home. However, Luz is more focused on saving Eda and King, and returning to the human realm for good.

Image via Disney

RELATED: New 'Owl House' Season 3 Trailer Shows The Collector Ruling the World

"For the Future" picks up shortly after the end of Season 3's premiere. Luz, Amity, Willow, Gus, and Hunter have successfully reopened a portal to the demon realm after months of trying and failing. With Camila in tow, the group returns to the demon realm where they must face Belos once more to save the Isles and everyone in it. Additionally, they will also have to contend with The Collector, who has assumed control of several witches and demons since the Season 2 finale.

The Owl House is created and executive produced by Dana Terrace. It stars Sarah-Nicole Robles, Mae Whitman, Issac Ryan Brown, Tati Gabrielle, Zeno Robinson, Elizabeth Grullon, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, and Fryda Wolff, among others. "For the Future" marks the second of three 44-minute special episodes for the season. It will be the penultimate episode for both the season and the show. The finale episode has yet to set a release date, but it's expected sometime in spring.

"For the Future" premieres on Saturday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. It will be available to watch free of charge on YouTube at 10 p.m. ET the same day. All prior episodes are available now on Disney+. Watch the new sneak peek below: