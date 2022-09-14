After only a handful of months since the Season 2 finale, Disney Channel has set a release date for The Owl House Season 3. Creator and executive producer Dana Terrace has confirmed that the show will return on October 15. Along with the release date, she also shared the season's poster. It features the show's lead character Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles) as she and her friends stand in what appears to be a graveyard, teasing ominous things to come.

The Owl House first debuted near the start of 2020. It follows Luz, a 14-year-old human who stumbles upon a mysterious door that turns out to be a portal to the demon realm. While there, she meets and befriends a witch named Eda (Wendie Malick) and her demon aid King (Alex Hirsch). Luz also longs to become a witch, and thanks to this new world, she hopes that Eda will teach her. Throughout the show's current two seasons, Luz meets a handful of other witches around her age, including her enemy-turned friend-turned girlfriend Amity Blight (Mae Whitman).

When viewers last saw Luz and company, Emperor Belos (Matthew Rhys) had begun sapping wild magic from the Boiling Isles during the Day of Unity, and successfully opened a portal to the human realm. Luz and the others fought to stop Belos and his draining spell, with King freeing The Collector to do so. Only this made things worse, with The Collector wreaking havoc on the castle. The kids, sans Luz, soon see no other option but to go through the portal. But Luz doesn't want to leave Eda or King behind. After some urging by Amity, Luz goes with them. The episode and season ends as Luz, Amity, Willow (Tati Gabrielle), Gus (Issac Ryan Brown), and Hunter (Zeno Robinson) go to Luz's home, much to the surpise of Luz's mother, Dr. Camila Noceda (Elizabeth Grullon). It's likely Season 3 will continue this thread and reveal the fate of the witches still in the Boiling Isles, including Eda and Raine (Avi Roque).

RELATED: 'The Owl House' Showcases Love In Its Many Forms

While the show's return itself is exciting, it's also quite bittersweet. Season 3 will be a final, much shorter season, despite it being a well-loved and popular show. Where the first two seasons were 19 and 21 episodes, Season 3 is set to consist of only three 44-minute specials (approximately equivalent to seven standard length episodes). Given some of the major threads still left open from Season 2, it will be interesting to see how the series ties everything up. Terrace previously shared that other smaller threads were cut from the upcoming season.

Prior to its Season 3 premiere, The Owl House will also be at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 6. Terrace and select cast members TBA will be on-site to preview the new season and answer fan questions. The panel will take place from 3:00-4:00 in Room 405.

The Owl House returns on Saturday, October 15 on Disney Channel. Catch up with seasons 1 and 2 now on Disney+, and check out the Season 3 poster below: