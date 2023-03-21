In just a couple of weeks, The Owl House returns to Disney Channel for its third and final episode of the season, and its series finale episode. Entitled "Watching and Dreaming," the episode will pick up with Luz and her friends confronting The Collector one more time. Ahead of the airing, Disney has shared the official trailer.

The trailer begins as Eda (Wendie Malick) echoes familiar quotes from early on in the show as she first asks Luz (Sarah-Nicole Robles) about magic. As her voiceover plays, scenes quickly flash by, teasing the episode's primary battle location and Luz discovering who else has been affected by The Collector (Fryda Wolff). The first half also revisits Belos (Matthew Rhys) possessing Raine (Avi Roque), which initially happened in the previous episode. This time the possession becomes more intense, though it seems like Belos still struggles to control his primary form. The latter half of the trailer focuses more on The Collector, who's now fueled by a feeling of betrayal. He manages to isolate Luz, Eda, and King (Alex Hirsch), and it's now up to them to save the Boiling Isles.

What Happened in the Previous Episode?

In episode 2 of the season, "For the Future," Luz, her friends, and her mother arrived in the demon realm, where it was clear something was off thanks to The Collector. The group sought shelter at Hexside where a number of students had transformed the school into a home base. While it was safe for a while, they learned that an old face had returned, leading to them getting trapped in the detention pit. Willow (Tati Gabrielle), Gus (Issac Ryan Brown), Hunter (Zeno Robinson), and Amity (Mae Whitman) eventually escaped, and Luz's palisman finally hatched.

Elsewhere, The Collector and King continued their "game," but King was also trying to protect Eda and Lilith (Cissy Jones). The latter trio brainstormed ways to stop The Collector once and for all. Despite them believing he was unaware of it, Belos made his way to The Collector's palace, where he pointed out the betrayal. As the episode ended, Luz and her friends made it to the palace where The Collector watched them from above. "Watching and Dreaming" marks the third of Season 3's special episodes. Unlike the previous episodes, the finale will clock in at one hour long, as opposed to the prior 44-minute episodes. It will also air at a slightly later time, premiering at 9:25 p.m. ET instead of its typical 9 p.m. time slot. It follows the linear premiere of Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

The Owl House series finale airs Saturday, April 8 at 9:25 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD, following later on Disney+. Watch the trailer below: