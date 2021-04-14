Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase featured the surprise announcement of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, the sequel to the highly-acclaimed game from Night School Studios. The first Oxenfree followed a group of teenagers investigating the mysterious radio signals on an island, and players will be able to return to the world of Oxenfree later this year.

The first Oxenfree had an interactive story that was shaped by player’s choices, with dialogue so well-written that the game was nominated for Best Narrative at the 2016 Game Awards. While little was revealed by the teaser, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will feature a new cast of characters that are also involved with the mystery of the strange radio signals. This is probably the best choice for a sequel, since the original game had multiple endings, and building a direct sequel would make only some of the players’ choices canon, which could change a bit about what made Oxenfree so special.

Fans of Oxenfree have been hoping for a sequel since the first game was released in 2016, but Night School Studio has been busy with other projects, such as the hell-adventure Afterparty and a Mr. Robot spin-off game. Night School’s unique way of building worlds and telling complex, yet interactive stories makes Oxenfree II: Lost Signals already one of the most exciting indie games to look forward to this year.

Fans of indie games will also be glad to know Annapurna, the publisher behind Florence and What Remains of Edith Finch, also announced two new titles in the showcase. Last Stop is a supernatural adventure game that has players exploring three intertwined stories, coming this July. The teaser for Hindsight shows a unique visual style that players will be able to get their hands on later this year.

Another title that should be on the radar of gamers who love a good story is Road 96, which will offer a procedurally generated narrative inspired by ‘90s road-trip movies. While procedurally-generated gameplay elements are already pretty common in the industry, applying randomization to the narrative is something new. The project was previously announced during the Game Awards 2020, but the Nintendo Indie Showcase confirmed Road 96 will be released later this year.

You can check out the full Nintendo Indie World Showcase now, which also gives us a new look at the retro-style Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time and reveals the classic Fez, one of the first big titles of the current indie wave, will finally be available on the Nintendo Switch. As for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, the sequel is currently scheduled for a 2021 release.

Watch the trailer for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals below:

