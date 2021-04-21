Listen, there are some genre directors you simply must pay attention to because they demand your respect, and Alexandre Aja is one of those directors. I've been a fan since his 2003 breakout High Tension, and though there have been some stumbles along his journey through Hollywood -- looking at you, Mirrors and Horns -- I was a big fan of both Crawl and Piranha 3D, as well as his 2006 remake of The Hills Have Eyes.

Netflix has just released a trailer for Aja's latest directorial effort, the French survival thriller Oxygen, which stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds) and Mathieu Amalric (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) as well as Malik Zidi.

Laurent plays a young woman who wakes up in a cryogenic pod with no memory of who she is or how she ended up there. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

Aja directed from a script by Christie LeBlanc and he also produced the film with Gregory Levasseur as well as Vincent Maraval, Brahim Chioua and Noëmie Devide of Getaway Films.

The Oxygen trailer didn't quite blow me away but it did leave me intrigued, as I do like claustrophobic thrillers and I've heard good things about this one. It's Laurent's second Netflix movie in a row following 6 Underground, and she's preparing to make her own directorial debut with The Nightingale, which will star both Fanning sisters. Oxygen will hit Netflix on May 12, so watch the trailer below and see if it leaves you gasping for air like Laurent's character.

