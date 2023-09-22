As the first one-hour dramatic series to be produced by HBO, Oz may not be the most famous TV show the esteemed network has created, but it is certainly one of the most influential. The pioneering crime show takes place in the Oswald State Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in New York, and focuses on the inmates housed in the experimental new block Emerald City.

With an ensemble cast, Oz’s presentation of the daily lives of convicted felons was a haunting mixture of disturbing ultra-violence and striking surrealism all centered on the amoral yet complicated inmates. The series ran for six seasons, amassing critical acclaim throughout its run as it developed a lingering reputation for its harrowing look at life in prison.

7 Season 4, Part 2

Image via HBO

Each season in Oz ran with eight episodes, except for season four which had 16 episodes in total split into two strikingly different halves released six months apart. While the first half of the season was masterful, part 2 was the definite low point of the series as its narrative strayed from its usual heightened reality to a nonsensical, sci-fi nightmare of jump-the-shark mayhem.

RELATED: The 10 Saddest Deaths in HBO Shows, Ranked

It saw Chinese immigrants bizarrely await their processing in the confines of the maximum facility prison and, in “Revenge is Sweet”, Dr. Nathan (Lauren Vélez) administers a drug that rapidly accelerates the aging process so inmates can be released sooner. The frustrating season did give fans some excitement though, featuring some of the most enticing moments in the spiteful, ongoing feud between Tobias Beecher (Lee Tergesen) and Vernon Schillinger (J. K. Simmons), and ended with a bomb threat in the final episode.

6 Season 6

Image via HBO

Given how prominent Oz was in ushering in a whole new era of television entertainment, it is quite sad that its final season wasn’t able to re-capture the series’ best form. By the time season six rolled around, a lot of the show’s more intriguing characters had gone and the focus on those who remained was undersold by the series’ shift to increasingly absurd plot lines and character arcs.

Among its more baffling threads were the Macbeth re-enactment, the assassination of the Mayor, and a mysterious package orchestrated by Keller (Chris Meloni) which wiped out the Aryans and instigated a prison-wide evacuation that ended the series. However, it had some powerful moments as well, such as Cyril O’Reily’s (Scott William Winters) unjust execution. It was nowhere near bad enough to tarnish Oz’s startling legacy, but the sixth season also wasn’t quite good enough to be the send-off the landmark series deserved.

5 Season 5

Image via HBO

Oz never did really recover from its mistakes in the second half of season four, but season five was an admirable step in the right direction to atone for its wrongdoings. Granted, the season does have some glaring plot holes, such as Jeremiah Cloutier’s (Luke Perry) unexplained disappearance and the fact that disabled inmate Cyril O’Reily was placed on death row, but it largely works well enough.

The angst surrounding the O’Reily brothers is done well enough to cover the subplot’s implausibility and the variety show contest – featuring musical fourth wall breaks – worked so much better than it had any right to. Additionally, Omar White’s (Michael Wright) quest for redemption was one of the series’ most hopeful threads, and seeing the evil Aryan enforcer James Robson (R. E. Rogers) have to deal with a troublesome gum transplant offered a wickedly enjoyable dose of poetic justice.

4 Season 3

Image via HBO

When reflecting on Oz, the infamous back half of season four represented a clear before and after point which would divide the series in half. On the right side of that was season three which, while it wasn’t the greatest season of television ever made, still represented much of Oz at its riveting best with clashing character arcs and shocking ultra-violence which allowed the tension to reach boiling point.

RELATED: From 'Succession' to 'Barry': 20 Great Shows That Confirm "It's Not TV, It's HBO"

A major thread throughout the season was Beecher’s response to Chris Keller’s (Christopher Meloni) betrayal which led him on a personal quest for revenge while also seeing him seek guidance from the prison’s Muslim leader Kareem Saïd (Eamonn Walker). It also saw Schillinger’s son arrive at the prison and introduced characters such as Officer Claire Howell (Kristin Rohde) and Russian inmate Nikolai Stanislofsky (Philip Casnoff).

3 Season 2

Image via HBO

Oz’s second season pulled no punches in its grim depiction of prison life, doubling down on season one’s brutally intense violence as inmates, guards, and managers of Emerald City struggled to adjust to life after the prison riot that concluded the show’s debut season. With Em City reopening after 10 months in lockdown, it immediately heightened the stakes by introducing characters like Chris Keller into the ongoing feud between Beecher and Schillinger while giving more agency to other gangs in the facility.

Irish mobster Ryan O’Reily’s (Dean Winters) breast cancer diagnosis saw a surprising emotional arc develop between the scheming inmate and prison Dr. Gloria Nathan (Lauren Vélez), though that ended in a cynical tragedy. Ultimately, season two wonderfully balanced the show’s savage violence, heightened reality, and deeply flawed characters with sharp writing and raised stakes to represent so much of what Oz could be when it was running at the peak of its powers.

2 Season 1

Image via HBO

It is not an overstatement to suggest that the debut season of Oz could be the most important season of any series in television history. The gritty crime drama presented as something entirely new in the television landscape of the late 90s and left viewers paralyzed with tension as the series’ perfect mix of sadistic violence, character-driven drama, and outrageous suspense paved the way for a new age of television entertainment.

RELATED: 10 Modern HBO Shows Destined to Become Classics

While it ran with a sizable ensemble cast, it was smart to introduce audiences to the prison environment through the eyes of Tobias Beecher, a former lawyer sentenced to 15 years behind bars after killing a young girl while drunk driving. Amid a litany of savage murderers, convicted rapists, and hardened gang members, Beecher is a terrified lead that viewers could at least resonate with, which made his harrowing descent into the ugliest facets of prison life such a vicious ordeal to watch unfold.

1 Season 4, Part 1

Image via HBO

While many would argue that the first season was the show’s strongest, a case can also be mounted for the first half of season four being a glistening example of the series in full flight. With audiences getting 24 episodes to grow accustomed to the setting and its characters, part one of season four capitalized on the already intense environment by pitting Adebisi (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and Kareem Saïd against each other and making their feud a central focus.

However, it also sheds more light on the operation of the prison with Martin Querns (Reg E. Cathey) introduced as the new man in charge of Em City whose radical method of running the unit without violence not only ignites but fuels rivalries among the inmates. It stands as the peak of the series from the standpoint of cultivating emotional investment in its characters and comes to a rewarding and violent end.

KEEP READING: 10 Great HBO TV Shows That Were Cancelled After Season One