The Land of Oz has captivated movie-going audiences for over 100 years. The original Wonderful Wizard of Oz book by L. Frank Baum was already a smash hit for over 35 years, then the 1939 MGM film in particular kicked Oz into the stratosphere of pop culture notoriety, and the release of Wicked has continued a proud American fantasy. Since then, there have been countless adaptations in movies, books, TV shows, stage musicals and more. There are so many adaptations that it can be difficult to figure out where to start.

Given how famous the original film is, it may be wise to stick to feature-length films that try a distinct variant of the Oz universe. They either pay a close homage to the most famous version, while others try something different that nonetheless adds something interesting to the mythos. They may not always be masterpieces, but they all contribute to the greater legacy of one of the most beloved fantasy lands in history. The following is a ranking of full-length feature films set in L. Frank Baum's Land of Oz.

10 ‘The Muppets' Wizard of Oz’ (2005)

Directed by Kirk R. Thatcher

Image via Disney

The Muppets are no strangers to the Land of Oz, having performed numbers from the 1939 film on The Muppet Show, used Oz imagery in their merchandise, and Kermit the Frog's (Steve Whitmire) signiature song, The Rainbow Connection, references Over the Rainbow in its lyrics. Given the success of The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island, The Muppets Wizard of Oz seems like a perfect choice. Unfortunately, what should have been a match made in heaven became what some consider the worst Muppet film ever made.

While The Muppets themselves are pretty well cast as the residents of Oz, Ashanti makes for a rather unlikable Dorothy who wants to become a singer rather than get back home. The modern references are egregious, the sudden cameo from Quinton Tarantino is baffling and the visual aesthetic leaves much to be desired. While the creative choice to have all the witches (both good and wicked) played by Miss Piggy (Eric Jacobson) is an interesting one, it’s sad that the rest of this production lacks a similar sense of imagination.

9 'The Wizard of Oz' (1925)

Directed by Larry Semon

Image via Chadwick Pictures

After Oz author L. Frank Baum tried his own hand with several silent short films based on his books, director and star Larry Semon tried his own hand at a Wizard of Oz film. But instead of it being about a little girl being whisked away to a magical land, meeting some whimsical new friends, and vanquishing a witch, this version has a convoluted plot involving Princess Dorothea (Dorothy Dwan) being sent as a baby to her relatives’ farm, until her 18th birthday, when a tornado and the intervention of evil soldiers lead her and a group of farmhands to be taken to Oz.

The 1925 version of The Wizard of Oz has precious few similarities to the original story, presents Dorothy’s companions as just normal people in disguise, has extremely outdated stereotypes, and spends more time on cheap jokes and slapstick than anything resembling a plot. Still, it remains a stepping stone for everything that was to come later, and one can argue the farm hands disguising themselves as Dorothy’s companions gave the idea for the double casting present in the 1939 film.

8 'Journey Back to Oz' (1972)

Directed by Hal Sutherland

Image via Filmation

This animated Oz sequel has the distinction of the original Wicked Witch Margaret Hamilton returning, this time as Auntie Em, and Liza Minnelli taking over her mother Judy Garland's role as Dorothy. Even without the Oz alumnus, it still has a stacked cast, with the likes of Mickey Rooney as the Scarecrow, Milton Berle as the Cowardly Lion, Paul Lynde as Jack Pumpkinhead, and Ethel Merman as the new wicked witch, Mombi.

Sadly, this stacked cast and some beautiful animation can’t save Journey Back to Oz from feeling like it’s just barely struggling to justify a feature-length runtime. The songs feel clunky, the elements from the later Baum books such as Jack and Mombi feel under-utilised and Dorothy’s returning friends are given very little to do. While it found a short stint of success on television airings, it has mostly become forgotten by the public and modern Oz fans. Given that later attempts at Oz sequels at least tried something interesting with it, Journey Back to Oz might just stay that way.

Journey Back to Oz Release Date December 14, 1972 Director Hal Sutherland Cast Liza Minnelli , Paul Lynde , Ethel Merman , Milton Berle , Mickey Rooney , Danny Thomas , Herschel Bernardi , Paul Ford , Margaret Hamilton , Jack E. Leonard , Risë Stevens , Mel Blanc , Dal McKennon , Larry Storch Runtime 88 minutes Writers Fred Ladd

7 'Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return' (2013)

Directed by Daniel St. Pierre & Will Finn

Image via Clarius Entertainment

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return has become an infamous film thanks to its shoddy production history, with producers Roland and Ryan Carroll accused of outright scamming investors to fund the film. It follows a similar template to other Oz sequels, where Dorothy (Lea Michele) finds herself back in Oz, and must reunite with her friends while meeting new ones and preparing to defeat a new evil that has taken over the land.

The animation is basic Dreamworks-esque CGI, the songs are perfectly forgettable, the plot is aggressively predictable, and Dorothy’s new friends range from forgettable to unlikeable. On the flip side, Martin Short’s Jester makes for a decent new villain, the casting of Dan Aykroyd, Kelsey Grammar, and Jim Belushi as the Scarecrow, Tin Man & Lion are perfect, and the designs are colorfully unique. While it’s certainly not the worthy sequel to the original story that it clearly wants to be, it’s also far from one of the worst animated movies that many have claimed it to be.

Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return Release Date May 8, 2014 Director Will Finn , Dan St. Pierre Cast Hugh Dancy , Lea Michele , Patrick Stewart , Dan Aykroyd , Kelsey Grammer , Tom Kenny Runtime 88 Writers Adam Balsam , Randi Barnes , Roger S. Baum

Watch on Netflix

6 'Oz: The Great and Powerful' (2013)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Disney

In the wake of Wicked’s success on Broadway, Disney has tried to follow that success by producing several projects that attempt a similar goal of taking a classic story while telling it from a new perspective. Among these were Maleficent, Frozen, Cruella, and perhaps the most obvious example, Oz: The Great and Powerful. Telling the backstory of the Wizard, a carnival huckster named Oscar Diggs (James Franco) is whisked away to Oz, and finds he might be the man destined to save their land from the wicked witch.

Oz: The Great and Powerful is by no means a terrible Oz project, yet it often feels like wasted potential. The lack of musical numbers, terrible miscasting, and attempts to reference the 1939 film without skimming into full copyright infringement hold it back from being great. Still, characters like the China Doll (Joey King) are engaging, the visual effects are beautiful and the direction of Sam Raimi certainly makes the darker elements shine. It could have been better, but it’s certainly worth a look.

Watch on Disney+

5 'The Wizard of Oz' (1982)

Directed by Fumihiko Takayama

Image via Toho

The MGM version may be the undisputed classic, but some fans looking for something closer to L. Frank Baum's original novel may prefer the 1982 anime version. For the short runtime that it has, it features many of the story beats present in the book that are not often seen in other adaptations. For example, the Wizard (Kazuo Kumakura/Lorne Green) appears in multiple forms instead of one giant floating head, the Wicked Witch of the West (Kaori Kishi/Elizabeth Hanna) not as much of a presence until the middle of the story, and the Good Witch of the North (Miyoko Asō/Elizabeth Hanna) and Glinda (Kumiko Takizawa/Wendy Thatcher) are separate characters instead of one all-powerful yet good figure.

Like Return to Oz, this version does add in the ruby slippers instead of the novel’s silver shoes, but otherwise, it’s a faithful retelling with a charming atmosphere. Because Oz is very much a real place and not a dream sequence in this version, the passage of time and Dorothy’s (Mari Okamoto/Aileen Quinn) need to get home feels all the more pressing as a result.

4 'Return to Oz' (1985)

Directed by Walter Murch

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Out of the several attempts Disney has made to create their own version of the yellow brick road, Return to Oz sticks out as the most-remembered among cult audiences. Taking a far darker approach than the MGM film, it begins with Dorothy (Fairuza Balk), after a brief but unsettling stay in a mental asylum, finding herself back in Oz - only to find it’s been taken over by a witch named Mombi (Jean Marsh) and the terrifying Nome King (Nicol Williamson).

Return to Oz’s darker elements are what stick out primarily in most people’s minds, with electroshock therapy, screaming severed heads, and stop-motion monsters present throughout. And yet, for those looking for a live action version of a more book-accurate version of Oz, it certainly leaves a strong impression. Dorothy’s new friends are fun to watch, the message of never letting go of your imagination is resonant, and the final scenes are charming and happy enough that they almost make up for the darkness beforehand.

Return to Oz Release Date June 21, 1985 Director Walter Murch Cast Fairuza Balk , Nicol Williamson , Jean Marsh , Piper Laurie , Tim Rose , Brian Henson Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Walter Murch , Gill Dennis

Watch on Disney+

3 'The Wiz' (1978)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Image via Universal

The Wiz is based on a 1973 Broadway musical that retells the original Oz story with a very specific twist - the visual style and music have a funk, soulful design, and the cast is entirely African-American. It became a smash hit during its original run, so it made sense for Motown Productions to make a film adaptation. In this version, Dorothy (Diana Ross) is a schoolteacher in modern Harlem who gets swept away to an Oz that resembles 70s New York more than a fantastical fairyland.

While it suffers from a slow pace with uncreative cinematography, and Ross’ take on Dorothy has proven divisive among fans, that has not stopped this adaptation from becoming a cult hit. The production design is grungy yet creative, the heart of the story isn’t lost, and the songs from the Broadway show are performed with gusto by the cast. It’s an alternative take on Oz, but a refreshing one nonetheless.

The Wiz Release Date October 24, 1978 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Diana Ross , Michael Jackson , Nipsey Russell , Ted Ross , Theresa Merritt , Lena Horne , Richard Pryor , Mabel King , Thelma Carpenter , Stanley Greene , Quincy Jones , Iman , Clyde J. Barrett , Harry Madsen , Mabel Robinson Runtime 134 Minutes Writers Joel Schumacher Budget $24 Million Studio(s) Universal Pictures , Motown Productions Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon

2 'Wicked' (2024)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the Broadway blockbuster, based in turn on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked serves as a prequel/retelling of the original story, explaining the origin of the Wicked Witch and Glinda. Taking place mostly at Oz’s Shiz University, this first half of a two-parter (the second due to be released next year) shows the meeting between a blonde, peppy girl named Galinda (Ariana Grande), and a girl born with green skin and mysterious powers named Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). They go from enemies to best friends - but fate has very different plans for both of them.

Taking inspiration from the Maguire novel, the 1939 film, and even a few elements from the original Baum books, Wicked is easily the best Oz adaptation in 85 years. Expanding the first act of the stage musical whilst improving its script, it showcases the darker side of the land over the rainbow whilst never forgetting its color and glamour. With dynamite lead performances from Grande and Erivo, breathtaking production design, and some of the best staged moments in movie musical history, it’s been worth the 20-year wait.

1 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer

No matter how many versions of the story have been made since this film’s release in 1939, there can be only one Wizard of Oz. It’s certainly unsurprising that this film is held in such high esteem, but there’s a reason it continues to be touted as one of the best movies ever made. Given its complicated production history, it’s frankly a miracle the film is as good as it is. At its best, it truly does feel like movie magic.

The production has visibly aged, but that only adds to the stage show-like atmosphere present throughout. The lead characters are loveable, the music is legendary, and Margaret Hamilton’s Wicked Witch may be the most iconic villain in film history. It may not be completely beholden to the source material, but it brings its own sense of golden-age Hollywood charm that keeps the book’s whimsy and heart intact. Simply put, it’s a masterpiece that’s set the standard, for better and for worse, for all future Oz adaptations going forward.

The Wizard of Oz Release Date August 25, 1939 Director Victor Fleming Cast Margaret Hamilton , Jack Haley , Judy Garland , Bert Lahr , Ray Bolger Runtime 102 minutes Writers Florence Ryerson , Noel Langley , Edgar Allan Woolf Budget $2.8 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Watch on Max

Next: Here's Why It Took So Long to Make the 'Wicked' Movie