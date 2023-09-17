Ozark, the acclaimed crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, has etched its place in the pantheon of modern television with its relentless narrative, intricate characters, and a world where morality is an elusive concept. Across its four seasons, this series has treated viewers to a plethora of gripping episodes that have stirred both critical acclaim and fan fervor.

Fans have traversed the convoluted lives of the Byrde family as they navigate the perilous waters of money laundering and drug cartels in the picturesque yet dangerous backdrop of the Ozarks throughout its 44 episodes. The show has a very high IMDb rating of 8.5 and 10 of its highest-rated episodes, all of which unmistakably explain why it is so beloved.

10 “The Badger”

Season 2, Episode 9 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

The episode sees Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) as she employs a lawyer to help her with her emancipation lawsuit. Meanwhile, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Helen (Janet McTeer) explain to Jacob (Peter Mullan) that if the Snells refuse to sell, riparian rights and eminent domain allow the government to take the land for the casino. Thus, in order to maintain peace, Jacob plans to kill Darlene (Lisa Emery). However, his wife poisons his coffee, putting him one step behind. The gaming commission meets with the Byrdes and approves them with a hefty request.

The savagery and unpredictable behavior of Darlene as she mercilessly kills her spouse for the greater good in this episode never ceases to astound the viewers. Additionally, the Byrde family is one of the most dangerous families on television due to the lengths they go to in order to accomplish their aim.

9 “BFF”

Season 3, Episode 8 (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

The episode shows the fallout from Ruth's (Julia Garner) hospitalization in the previous episode when Frank Jr. (Joseph Sikora) attacked her. Ruth is upset when Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney) don't respond to the attack, thus, her boyfriend, Ben (Tom Pelphrey) intervenes on her behalf. After crashing the Byrde’s charity's launch party and punching Marty, this led to Ben being admitted to the state mental hospital. However, using her connections with Sheriff Nix (Robert C. Treveiler), Darlene helps to release Ben who recklessly confronts Helen and her daughter as soon as he is out.

The episode is excellent because it demonstrates to the viewers that, regardless of how much they care about Ruth, nothing would make them change their approach to business. Additionally, it demonstrates how capricious Ben is and how everything will turn bad after this particular episode.

8 “Game Day”

Season 2, Episode 5 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Agent Petty (Jason Butler Harner) reveals that Ruth once tried to kill Marty by wiring the dock the same way she did when she killed her uncles. This tests Ruth's allegiance when Helen confronts her, but Ruth maintains her composure and passes the test. Charlotte overhears Marty revealing Wendy's history of infidelity while they are arguing, and as a result, she and Jonah leave the house. Moreover, the Snells refuse to destroy their poppies despite the FBI closing in on them.

There was a lot going on that made the audience feel like they were watching the penultimate episode rather than the midway point, keeping them intrigued and wondering what would happen next. The episode also displays Ruth as a fan favorite and a formidable participant in the game while illuminating the Byrde family’s brokenness from the inside out.

7 “Coffee, Black”

Season 1, Episode 9 (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

When Russ (Marc Menchaca), Ruth’s uncle, discovers Agent Petty's true identity, Petty compels Russ to use Ruth as leverage against Marty, forcing Russ to turn informant. Instead, in order to support a life on the run, Russ and his brother Boyd (Christopher James Baker) want to loot and murder Marty. However, Ruth takes the initiative to kill Russ and Boyd using the same manner she used to kill Marty since she knows she will be held accountable if Marty dies. Meanwhile, Wendy discovers the perfect business to add to the Byrde portfolio.

This episode highlights Ruth's harshness and how similar to Marty's way of thinking she is. Additionally, it demonstrates how the Byrde kids were gradually involved in the family's illicit activities, including wrapping up cash and stuffing it into the walls.

6 “The Cousin of Death”

Season 4, Episode 8 (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Ruth, who was devastated by Wyatt's (Charlie Tahan) tragic murder, travels to Chicago to exact revenge on Javi (Alfonso Herrera). However, Marty tries to dissuade her from taking a risky course of action after spotting her on the street. Ruth confronts the Byrdes and Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk) that evening at dinner, coerces Clare into escorting them to her office, and then demands that they dial Javi. Wendy then entices Javi to Clare's office by promising to sign a document pertaining to the stock options. As soon as he arrives, Ruth shoots him to death. She then leaves for home as the Byrdes and Clare tidy up the scene.

The episode signals the end of Ruth's cautious behavior and reveals a beast in the making as she mercilessly kills Javi. Additionally, it delves more deeply into Ruth's mental transformation as she chose the song playlists that were precisely crafted for the episode, accentuating Ruth's raging inner world.

5 “The Gold Coast”

Season 2, Episode 10 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Prior to moving to Chicago, Petty returned to clear up any unfinished business. However, while fishing, Petty is approached by Cade (Trevor Long), Ruth’s father, who kills and sinks his body. Meanwhile, by shaving Jonah's head as a warning, Darlene coerces the Byrdes into turning over Zeke. Then, Cade makes an attempt to extort money from Ruth by threatening to tell Wyatt that Ruth killed Russ and Boyd. Ruth tells Wyatt this instead, and he flees in a rage. Thus, at this very moment, Ruth realizes her dad must be stopped.

As with the rest of the show, the episode is highly chaotic as Cade blackmails his own daughter after killing agent Petty. In this episode, Wyatt and Ruth's relationship as well as Wyatt's character arc alter as the truth comes to light, and he starts down a dark path.

4 “The Toll”

Season 1, Episode 10 (2017)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The episode sees Pastor Mason (Michael Mosley) is unable to give a sermon on the lake due to his conscience. When he gets home, the Snells have retaliated; Grace is gone, but a newborn baby has been found. Meanwhile, Garcia (Joseph Melendez), the cartel operative, forbids the Byrde from leaving after Marty concludes that his family is not secure if they remain. Fortunately, Buddy (Harris Yulin) shoots Garcia after holding him at gunpoint while Wendy and the kids escape. In a surprising conclusion, Darlene abruptly kills Del (Esai Morales) after a seemingly successful meeting with the Snells when he responds to her racist slurs with one of his own.

One of the series' shocking episode endings which demonstrates to viewers that Ozark is anything from an ordinary show and demonstrates Darlene's recklessness and unpredictable nature, which would continue to wreak havoc in the town.

3 “Fire Pink”

Season 3, Episode 9 (2020)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

“Fire Pink” sees the Byrdes are in a predicament after Ben's altercation with Helen and Erin. Ruth then hides Ben at Darlene's from the eyes of the cartel. Marty and Wendy devise a plan to convince Navarro they are more valuable than Helen because they are aware of their vulnerability as a result of Ben letting Erin see Helen. Then Wendy takes Ben to flee. However, following a moral conflict, Wendy leaves Ben at a restaurant after informing Nelson (Nelson Bonilla) where he is and breaks down while calling Marty.

The decision Wendy made in this episode, which forever alters her relationship with her family and herself, is both amazing and shocking. Additionally, it demonstrates how far the Byrde would go to succeed and save themselves.

2 “Sanctified”

Season 4, Episode 7 (2022)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

“Sanctified” sees the FBI presenting unexpected terms to Navarro (Felix Solis): he must remain as the cartel head for five years and provide intelligence in exchange for immunity. Marty suggests a similar deal to the FBI for Javi but their interest conflicts. Wendy then persuades Navarro to inform Javi about his cooperation with the FBI, preventing him from killing Marty. At a shocking turn, Javo retaliates by killing Darlene and Wyatt due to Darlene's continued heroin sales. Ruth, unfortunately, is the one who finds the bodies.

In this episode, Javi shoots Wyatt and Darlene in their own home without missing a beat, startling the audience and leaving them unsure of what to think before going on to the next step. It also strengthens the Byrdes' cunning strategy for winning their own game and preserving their family.

1 “All In”

Season 3, Episode 10 (2020)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

The episode begins with Marty cremating Ben’s body at their funeral home while cartel members attack Navarro's son's baptism. Ruth and Wendy argue about Ben's and Cade's deaths, leading to Ruth quitting her job. Meanwhile, Darlene avenges Ruth’s attack by shooting Frank Jr. and strikes a heroin deal with his father. Then Navarro requires Wendy, Marty, and Helen to attend his son's second baptism where Nelson kills Helen abruptly, signifying increased cooperation between Navarro and the Byrde.

The season 3 conclusion of the show may be the most striking episode ever because it reveals how unpredictable and terrible this world is, where anyone can be killed. It also represents Ruth and the Byrde's fallouts, which will increase tension in season 4.

