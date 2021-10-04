When Ozark debuted in summer 2017, the twisted crime series filled the crime saga void that Breaking Bad fans were craving. With shocking events, complex characters, and a chaotic black comedy spirit, Ozark became one of the most popular shows in Netflix’s history. The series grew a passionate fanbase, and television critics were equally impressed by the twists and turns. Ozark has earned positive reviews throughout its run, and the first three seasons amassed an impressive 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Ozark is set to conclude with a fourth and final season next year. The two-part wrap up will consist of 14 episodes, released in two separate sections. Production is set to continue throughout the fall, but Netflix is already building up hype with a teaser clip. Before digging into the gripping final chapter, here is your guide to the eclectic cast and characters of Ozark.

Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman)

Image via Netflix

Although he’s best known for his comedic performances in Arrested Development, Horrible Bosses, The Switch, and Game Night, Jason Bateman revealed his dramatic side with an intense turn as the corrupt financial trader Marty Byrde. Bryrde operates a Chicago firm while secretly helping launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. After the scheme goes awry, Marty is forced to abandon his home and move his family to the Ozarks in order to raise enough cash to save his family’s lives. Selfish yet inventive, Marty relies on his quick wit to survive. Bateman also directed many episodes of the show, and earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the second season episode “Reparations.”

Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde)

Image via Netflix

One of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, Laura Linney’s stacked filmography includes beloved performances in The Savages, You Can Count on Me, Kinsey, Primal Fear, The Squid and The Whale, and HBO’s John Adams. While Marty’s wife Wendy is shocked by her husband’s double life, she has secrets of her own and utilizes her background in political campaigning to become Marty’s ruthless partner within the Ozark operation. The two are frequently at odds, and Wendy’s cold-hearted nature shocks her husband. Wendy’s troubled brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) joined the series in its third season.

Charlotte Byrde (Sofia Hublitz)

Image via Netflix

Newcomer Sofia Hublitz joined Ozark in one of her first screen credits after appearing for guest roles on Louie and Horace and Pete. Marty and Wendys’ independent teenage daughter Charlotte is initially annoyed by her parents’ secretive nature, but proves to be their ally once the truth behind their abrupt move is revealed. Charlotte struggles to adjust to a normal adolescence, but bonds with the Langmore children as she aids her parents.

Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner)

Image via Netflix

Skylar Gartner was a relative unknown before being cast as Marty and Wendys’ younger son Jonah, having given brief performances as a young Matthew Murdock in Netflix’s Daredevil, The Americans, and They Came Together. Unlike his affluent sister, Jonah struggles socially and his parents consider his odd behavior potentially dangerous. Jonah embarks on his own exploits creating tools and weapons, and grows fascinated with the ramifications of his father’s actions.

Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner)

Image via Netflix

Julia Garner has delivered memorable performances in Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Grandma, and The Assistant, but her role as Ruth Langmore quickly became one of the most popular characters in the series. The feisty 20-year-old daughter of the Langmore clan, Ruth is initially skeptical of Marty’s recruitment but becomes one of his top lieutenants after stealing a portion of Marty’s stashed funds. Ruth is fiercely intelligent and sarcastically blunt, but is emotionally sincere and cares for her brothers despite her conflicts with the older Langmores. Garner earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery)

Image via Netflix

Lisa Emery had extensive television experience with guest roles on Jessica Jones, Damages, Elementary, and Fringe, but her performance as the foul-mouthed Darlene Snell earned her a complex recurring role. The operator of a highly profitable heroin smuggling operation alongside her husband Jacob (Peter Mullen), Darlene forms an uneasy alliance with Marty when he recruits the pair. Despite their alliance, Darlene frequently strikes out on her own in shocking moments of violence.

Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan)

Image via Netflix

Charlie Tahan was an acclaimed child star before joining Ozark, with performances in Charlie St. Cloud, Blue Jasmine, I Am Legend, and the voice of Victor in Frankenweenie. Ruth’s sensitive teenage cousin Wyatt is known troublemaker, but develops a deep friendship with Charlotte. Fiercely protective of his family and young brother Three, Wyatt gradually develops trust with Ruth as she seeks to provide for him.

Three Langmore (Carson Holmes)

Image via Netflix

Child star Carson Holmes has appeared in such films as Uncle Frank, The Best of Enemies, and Instant Family. Wyatt is very close with his brother Three and loyally follows him in the series’ beginning. However, Three grows more suspicious of his brother’s motivations amidst a surprising romantic development in season three.

Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner)

Image via Netflix

Acclaimed theater actor Jason Butler Harner has also appeared in films such as The Good Shepherd, Changeling, The Taking of Pelham 123, and Next. FBI Agent Roy Petty is tasked with investigating the Byrde case and tracks them to the Ozarks, integrating himself within the community. Petty works in an awkward partnership with his ex-boyfriend Trevor Evans (McKinley Belcher III), and develops an attraction for Ruth’s father Cade (Trevor Long).

Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer)

Image via Netflix

Award-winning actress Janet McTeer has appeared in Albert Nobbs, Tumbleweeds, Damages, Into the Storm, and The White Queen. The public attorney that secretly fronts the Navarro crime family, Helen Pierce is tasked with aiding Marty in his emerging casino business. A merciless veteran of the drug world, Pierce frequently clashes with Wendy over their different tactics. Pierce’s unsuspecting teenage daughter Erin (Madison Thompson) joined the series in its third season.

Ozark’s ensemble also includes Rachel Garrison as Jordana Spiro, Esai Morales as Camino "Del" Del Rio Navarro, Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis, Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Mille, Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, and Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf throughout the first three seasons. Season four will feature new cast members including Alfonso Herrera as Javi Elizonndro, Bruno Bichir as Navarro’s Priest, CC Castillo as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw, Aaron Gillespie as Kenny, Patricia French as Lorna, and Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem.

