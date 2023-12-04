Ozark, the critically acclaimed crime drama on Netflix, concluded in 2022. However, fans of the series continue to discuss it passionately due to its numerous brutal storylines and moments that not only define the show's signature style but also exemplify its quality.

The show's appeal is further heightened by its ensemble of intricate characters and their shockingly brutal deaths, illustrating the pervasive danger and unpredictability of the world they inhabit. Unlike a character like Buddy (Harris Yulin), who meets a peaceful end, some individuals face unforeseen demise, even when fans are convinced they will remain safe until the end.

Ozark Release Date July 21, 2017 Cast Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Crime, Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

10 Sheriff John Nix

Season 4, Episode 1, "The Beginning of the End"

John Nix, also known as Sheriff Nix (Robert C. Treveiler), makes appearances as a recurring antagonist in the show. His first encounter with the Byrde family happens when Charlotte Byrde (Sofia Hublitz), along with Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and Three Langmore (Carson Holmes), gets into some trouble joyriding and catches the attention of Missouri state troopers. Sheriff Nix tries to persuade the Byrdes to cover the costs of the boat damage caused during the incident.

Just as Sheriff Nix is on the verge of doing something right, he meets a rather unfortunate fate at the hands of Javi (Alfonso Herrera). It's a bad call for Sheriff Nix but excellent timing for Javi, who had been concerned about the sheriff's potential threat to the cartel's operations. In a tense moment, Javi raises the volume of his classical music before swiftly shooting John in the chest and head by the doorway.

9 Agent Roy Petty

Season 2, Episode 10, "The Gold Coast"

Agent Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner) is an unpredictable, hot-tempered FBI agent, and his behavior lives up to his last name, "Petty." He's tasked with investigating the Byrde family's money laundering activities for the Navarro cartel in the Ozarks. While he's not afraid to use manipulation and blackmail to achieve his goals, he's also fiercely protective of his mother, who battles drug addiction.

Petty's death didn't generate much sorrow, but it came abruptly, especially when he was almost out of the Ozarks and the Byrdes' lives. Cade (Trevor Long), Ruth's (Julia Garner) father and the eldest Langmore brother, ends Petty's life. Cade's temper flares when he understands that Roy can't help him with what he needs, and Petty's insults are the final straw. Cade strikes him once, but then it dawns on him that there will be severe consequences for killing an FBI agent. Therefore, he proceeds to bludgeon Petty to death with his own bait box.

8 Ben Davis

Season 3, Episode 9, "Fire Pink"

Ben (Tom Pelphrey) is Wendy's (Laura Linney) estranged brother, a character hinted at by Wendy and Marty (Jason Bateman) in earlier Ozark seasons but who only makes his first appearance in Season 3. He worked as a substitute teacher, and his temper flared when one of his students received a compromising picture that was sent to the entire class. When he reunites with his sister’s family in Ozark, Ben and Ruth have a romantic relationship.

Ben's death becomes quite predictable after his confrontation with Helen (Janet McTeer), which clearly marks him as a liability. While the manner of his demise isn't shown on screen and isn't surprising, what's truly shocking and chilling is the fact that his own sister, Wendy, decides to give him up to safeguard her family.

7 Jacob Snell

Season 2, Episode 9, "The Badger"

Jacob Snell (Peter Mullan) is a well-established local crime lord, known for his more approachable and composed demeanor, as well as a slow temper when compared to his wife, Darlene (Lisa Emery). However, he's just as cold and nearly as uncompromising as her, often supporting and concurring with her murderous actions. Additionally, they are also two of the few antagonists who have the ability to steal the spotlight from the central characters, the Byrdes and Ruth.

Darlene's true villainy shines through when Jacob opposes her and chooses to yield to the Byrdes' demands. Just as he's on the verge of ending her life in the woods, he suddenly recognizes that something is amiss. He collapses to the ground, realizing he's been poisoned by his dear wife. Despite the agony he's in, he somehow manages to chuckle about Darlene's cunning nature, professing his love for her in his final moments.

6 Russ And Boyd Langmore

Season 1, Episode 9, "Coffee, Black"

Russ (Marc Menchaca) is the father of Wyatt and Three Langmore, serving as an antagonist in Season 1. He's a closeted gay man involved in a relationship with an FBI agent who is trying to uncover incriminating information about the Byrdes. Boyd (Christopher James Baker) has less screen time than his brother, residing in a trailer park with Russ, his niece, and nephews. He frequently finds himself in trouble, engaging in theft and minor crimes around town.

Ruth's relationship with her uncles hasn't always been smooth, but they're still family. However, when it comes to protecting Marty and securing her own future, Ruth faces a heart-wrenching choice. She rigs the dock to electrocute her uncles, employing the same plan she had initially devised for Marty. The show even takes it a step further, showing the charred remains of her uncles when Marty goes to the dock to investigate.

5 Mason Young

Season 2, Episode 7, "One Way Out"

Mason Young (Michael Mosley) is the former pastor of a boat-based congregation. Furthermore, he undergoes one of the most tragic story arcs in the show, along with his son. When his family gets entangled with the Byrdes, a string of tragedies unfolds that elicits sympathy from viewers. The burden becomes overwhelming, leading him to make the desperate decision to kidnap Wendy in an effort to reclaim Zeke.

Marty tries to work his magic to save Wendy but it's evident that Mason's mental state is deteriorating. When Mason turns violent, an accidental gunshot to the neck ends his life, leaving him to bleed out in his own basement. It's a gruesome scene that deeply affects Marty, but it's far from the first or the most horrific death he'll have to face in the series.

4 Gary Silverberg

Season 1, Episode 1, "Sugarwood"

Gary Silverberg (Bruce Altman) serves as Wendy's lawyer and her former lover in the pilot episode of the series. When Wendy confides in him about the dire situation she and Marty are facing, Gary suggests emptying the accounts to salvage what they can. Unfortunately, Del (Esai Morales) locates Gary's apartment and brutally beats him.

As Marty approaches the building, he's met with the horrifying sight of Gary's lifeless body plummeting from the skyscraper and crashing onto the pavement just in front of him. He later shares this chilling moment with Wendy, recounting how the sound of her "lover smacking the pavement" has become a strange source of solace, helping him sleep at night. Even though fans didn't have a strong connection to Gary, his shocking and brutal death in the very first episode remains a powerful and unforgettable moment, especially as viewers later learn the reasons behind his fate.

3 Camino Del Rio

Season 1, Episode 10, "The Toll"

Camino Del Rio or Del, the major antagonist of season 1, is this stone-cold lieutenant from the Navarro Cartel. And when his money-washing buddy, Martin Byrde, has his crew swipe millions from their shady business, they're in big trouble and gotta pay up.

Although Del was just around for Season 1, his shocking demise left a lasting mark on the audience. He walked into the Snell family's home without a clue about their quirks and personalities. Darlene wastes no time and whips out her shotgun, blasting Del in the head after being called a “redneck”. Everyone's in a daze for a moment, and then Jacob goes on a shooting spree, taking out his buddies as well. It's a total frenzy, but the killings happen pretty fast, more shocking than gruesome. This is the moment that really defines Darlene's character, and she's got a lot more shocking stuff up her sleeve in the months to come.

2 Darlene Snell And Wyatt Langmore

Season 4, Episode 7, "Sanctified"

Darlene Snell is a formidable matriarch in Ozark, known for her use of Bible verses alongside her tendency to engage in violent actions. Her character is one of the most unpredictable in the series. In contrast, her recently wedded second husband, Wyatt Langmore, is a more level-headed and composed individual. He's Ruth's cousin and a friend of Charlotte.

Darlene and Wyatt return home after their wedding, only to find an unwelcome visitor, Javi, who has previously demonstrated his hot-headed and impulsive nature to fans. Despite Darlene's infamous impulsiveness, her death comes at the hands of someone equally impulsive. In this unfortunate situation, Darlene manages to utter only a few words before Javi shoots her. It's even more heartbreaking to witness the demise of someone as gentle as Wyatt, who pays for the sins his wife committed.

1 Helen Pierce

Season 3, Episode 10, "All In"

Helen Pierce is a Chicago-based attorney tasked with representing the Navarro drug cartel, and she takes on the role of the central antagonist in Season 2 and Season 3. Following Del's disappearance, Helen is dispatched to handle Marty's affairs and oversee the situation involving the $50 million.

A significant plot twist in Ozark unfolds as soon as the Byrdes, along with Helen, arrive in Mexico for a meeting with Navarro to discuss the cartel's future. Unbeknownst to them, Navarro proceeds to execute Helen right before their eyes shockingly. It's a swift yet grisly death, made all the more horrifying by the way her blood splatters onto a stunned Wendy and Marty as she collapses to the ground.

