Julia Garner took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards ceremony for her performance in Ozark. In an absolutely packed category, Garner beat out fellow nominees Patricia Arquette (Severance), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession), and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

Garner won the award for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the fourth season of Ozark. The series follows a married couple named Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) who move to the Ozarks and begin a money laundering scheme to appease a drug boss and get in way over their heads. The series just ended its four-season run on Netflix. In addition to Garner, Bateman, and Linney the series starred, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, Carson Holmes, and more.

Garner is a regular favorite at the Emmys having taken home this same award for her role in Ozark in 2019 and 2020 as well. Garner also recently delivered an outstanding performance as con artist Anna Delvey in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Earlier this year she beat out the competition for the highly coveted role of Madonna in the iconic pop star's biopic coming from Universal. Madonna is set to direct the feature herself, telling fans "No one's going to tell my story but me."

With the Golden Age of Television showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, competition at the Emmy's only gets more intense every year. Alongside the incredible actresses nominated, the past year of television has seen outstanding performances from women across every genre. From Sadie Sink's stand-out work in the fourth season of Stranger Things to Kim Min-ha's emotional vulnerability as teenage Sunja in Pachinko, the caliber of talent on television is almost unfathomable.

The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022, and aired live on NBC and are available for the first time on their streaming platform Peacock.

Check out Julia Garner in the Ozark Season 4 trailer down below: