‘Ozark’ Season 3 Trailer Ups the Ante as the Byrdes Open Their Casino

Netflix has released the first Ozark Season 3 trailer, offering a preview of what’s to come on the new season of the dramatic thriller series. Season 3 picks up six months after Season 2 left off, with the riverboat casino—you know, the one that Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) opened up as part of a new money laundering scheme—is now up and running. But being in charge of a casino only brings more problems, as Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarr continue to be breathing down their necks.

But what’s really front and center in this Season 3 trailer is a fraught relationship between Marty and Wendy. The opening scene finds Wendy pointing a gun at Marty, and throughout the trailer we see them fighting pretty intensely. They’ve been through a lot over the past two seasons as Marty at first tried to hide his criminal enterprise from his wife, but then in Season 2 Wendy took more ownership over their increasingly dicey exploits. It’ll be interesting to see where Season 3 takes Wendy, and what that means for their family as a whole.

Check out the Ozark Season 3 trailer below. The new season premieres on Netflix on March 27th and also stars Julia Garner, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. Ozark hails from MRC Television and was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, who executive produce alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ozark Season 3: