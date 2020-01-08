‘Ozark’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed in Teaser Trailer

0

No, nothing’s wrong with the brightness setting on your television. More Ozark is on the way! Today, the Ozark Season 3 release date was announced by Netflix courtesy of a curious teaser trailer announcement. The third season of the gritty drama show will premiere on Netflix on March 27th, about 19 months after Season 2 premiered. That’s a long wait, but is understandable given the busy schedules of Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner—the latter of whom won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress last year for her work in Season 2.

This teaser not only unveils the Ozark Season 3 premiere date, but also gives a tease of what fans can expect story-wise. If you’ll recall, the end of Season 2 found the Byrde family opting not to flee to the Gold Coast and to instead stay in the Ozarks for safety reasons. This came in the wake of opening up a casino on the water, and it very much looks like that casino will be a major part of Season 3.

Indeed, here’s the official Ozark Season 3 synopsis:

It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

The cast for this third season includes Bateman, Linney, Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. Check out the teaser below and check back soon for the debut images.