‘Ozark’ Season 4 Cast and Characters Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has revealed the new cast additions and character descriptions for Season 4 of Ozark, which we previously reported would be split into two parts.

Emmy winners Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner are all set to return alongside Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd and Joseph Sikora. Meanwhile, Felix Solis and Damian Young, who respectively play Omar Navarro and Jim Rettelsdorf, will both return as new series regulars for Season 4 after serving as recurring actors in Season 3.

The new series regulars are Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) and Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent), while Bruno Bichir (Narcos), CC Castillo (True Detective) and Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk have booked recurring roles.

Herrara will play Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel. Rothenberg joins the cast as Mel Sattem, a cop who fell from grace and now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won’t rest until he unravels the truth.

Bichir will play Navarro’s priest, who serves as the cartel leader’s confessor and confident. He works for the cartel because he deeply believes he belongs where God is needed most. Castillo joins the cast as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, a Missouri law enforcement officer who refuses to play on anyone’s terms but her own. Lenk will play Clare Shaw, the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company whose judgement is corrupted as she learns the true cost of power.

Season 3 of Ozark found Marty and Wendy Byrde fighting to keep control of their family’s destiny. They got the casino up and running and forged an alliance with cartel leader Omar Navarro, but when Wendy’s brother came into town, everyone’s lives were thrown into chaos.

As previously announced, Season 4 will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each. Production will begin this year, with Chris Mundy returning as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers alongside Bateman, while Linney will serve as co-executive producer on Season 4.

Since Ozark first premiered on Netflix in 2017, the series has garnered 32 Emmy nominations, giving two statues to Garner for her fiery supporting turn as Ruth Langmore, and one to Bateman for his cool, confident direction. I’m going to miss Tom Pelphrey and Janet McTeer this season, but it’ll be nice to spend more time with Navarro and his family, if only to see the drug trade from the other side of the border. Speaking of which, Netflix’s other drug drama, Narcos: Mexico, just revealed its cast and characters for Season 3, so click here for more info in case you missed that news last week.