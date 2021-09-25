It's been a long wait for fans of dark crime dramas starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, but here's some good news — the fourth and final season of Ozark is well underway, and as proof, here's our very first look at what's in store for the Byrdes and their mostly criminal associates.

This first look footage also reveals how much we'll actually be able to physically see, as the show has a reputation for being dark not just when it comes to its subject matter, but the actual style of its cinematography. “My hope was that the audience would really like lean forward into it and be looking around the frame to see what’s lurking in the shadows," director of photography Ben Kutchins told Decider in 2018, when Season 2 was released.

To be fair, Season 3 of Ozark was noticeably less dark, as Kutchins' co-cinematographer Armando Salas explained to Collider last year:

We had a little more detail and a little more texture in the shadows than in Season 2, which even though the highlights and the brightness of the overall image is actually the same, just having that softer curve at the bottom is a lot easier on the eyes.

Production on Ozark is still underway and should end in October 2021. How long it takes between then and the show actually debuting on Netflix remains to be seen, though when it does it'll come in the form of two parts, consisting of seven episodes apiece. Given how much drama the past seasons were able to pack into just 10 episodes, the twists and turns that might be possible with 14 episodes staggers the imagination.

The confirmed Ozark Season 4 cast includes Bateman as Marty Byrde, Linney as Wendy Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Carson Holmes as Three Langmore, Jessica Frances Dukes as Special Agent Maya Miller, and Felix Solis as Omar Navarro. New cast members include Alfonso Herrera as Javi Elizonndro, Felix Solid as Omar Navarro, Damian Young as Jim Rettelsdorf, Bruno Bichir as Navarro’s Priest, CC Castillo as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw, Aaron Gillespie as Kenny, Patricia French as Lorna, and Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem.

Check out the first look clip below, which features Marty and Wendy trying to get clean after what appears to be quite a messy situation. Ozark Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

