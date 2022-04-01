Ozark star and four-time Emmy Award winner Laura Linney is stepping out from in front of the camera and into the director's chair. Originally reported by Deadline, she makes her directorial debut with an episode of the acclaimed Netflix's drama's fourth and final season, as the series approaches its anticipated conclusion.

Season 4 of Ozark was divided into two parts, with Part 1 of the final season airing on Netflix on January 21, consisting of the first seven episodes of the season's total of 14. Linney will be serving as director on the 11th episode of season 4. Linney is a highly decorated actress with a list of accolades and awards, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie in 2002, 2008, and 2013 for her work on Wild Iris, John Adams, and The Big C: Hereafter, along with the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2004 for her appearance on Frasier. She has also been nominated for five Tony Awards, two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, two Independent Spirit Awards, one BAFTA Award, and three Oscars while also having won two Golden Globes and a SAG Award. As for her work on Ozark, she was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in both 2019 and 2020, and a Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2021.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark made its debut on Netflix in 2017 and has received critical acclaim across its four seasons. The series has won multiple SAG Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. The series follows financial advisor Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman, as he drags his family, including his wife Wendy, played by Linney, out to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri to launder money, which eventually catches the attention of the local criminals, including the mafia. With the current season set to be the show's last, fans are waiting with bated breath to see how the story of the Byrde family wraps up.

In addition to starring in the show, Bateman serves as executive producer alongside Williams, Dubuque, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Chris Mundy, who also served as show runner, writer, and executive producer of Season 4. Linney also serves as a co-executive producer. Aside from Linney and Bateman, the series also stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Netflix premieres Part 2 of the fourth and final season of Ozark on April 29.

