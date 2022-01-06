The trailer reminds us that there is little chance of anyone getting out clean, let alone alive.

The new trailer for part one of Ozark Season 4 was released today, showcasing that the final season of the Netflix drama begins with seven episodes, the first of which premiere on January 21.

The series follows Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Batmann and Laura Linney), who get entangled with local criminals in Missouri after they move to the Ozarks to continue their money laundering scheme. After killing Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) at the end of Season 3, the couple find themselves climbing to the top of the Navarro cartel, and have very nearly escaped their criminal "obligations" at the beginning of the new trailer. But while they may have found another opportunity to finally get out of the Ozarks, some of their past sins may not let them go just yet.

The trailer showcases that the biggest threats to the Byrde operation may just be their own children as they begin to take interest in the family business at far too young an age, laundering money and getting themselves in over their heads, reminding viewers that there is little chance of anyone getting out clean, let alone alive.

Returning cast members for the final season of Ozark include Sofia Hublitz as Marty and Wendy’s daughter Charlotte and Skylar Gaertner as their son Jonah, alongside Julia Garner and Charlie Tahan as Ruth and Wyatt Langmore, respectively. Jessica Frances Dukes, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón also star.

The show is executive produced by Bateman, showrunner Chris Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque, with Linney as co-executive producer.

Ozark is already full of secrets, backstabbing, and drama, with this final season showcasing just how far this family is willing to go to make sure their lies don’t find their way back to them. The first half of Ozark Season 4 begins streaming January 21 on Netflix. Check out the full trailer below:

