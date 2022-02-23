Netflix released a new teaser and key art to announce the release date for the second part of Ozark's Season 4. The seven remaining episodes of the show will come to the streaming platform this April, bringing a bloody end to the Byrde family's dangerous scheme.

The teaser focuses on Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), the 20-year-old heir of the Langmore clan, who seems to be at the brink of an emotional collapse after everything that happened in Part 1 of Ozark's fourth season. First, Ruth lost her brother Wyatt (Charlie Tahan). Then, in a fit of rage, she busted into the Byrde home with a shotgun, demanding answers, only to find out that cartel leader Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera) was responsible for her woes. Part 1 closes on Ruth swearing revenge, a powerful moment that more than justifies Garner's Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. So, Netflix does well in using the actress to announce the series' final episodes, especially since the new teaser shows how Ruth is on a destructive path that could put everyone in danger.

Season 4 of Ozark saw Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) climb the criminal ladder after they killed Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) and got to the top of the Navarro cartel. While the Byrdes' money-laundering scheme started as a temporary deal to give their family a good life, the two became more involved with the cartel each season, and now it might be too late to turn back. To make matters worse, the Byrdes have already involved their children in the money laundering scheme, condemning a new generation to repeat the same mistakes.

Returning cast members for the final season of Ozark include Sofia Hublitz as Marty and Wendy's daughter Charlotte and Skylar Gaertner as their son Jonah. Ozark's Season 4 cast also includes Jessica Frances Dukes, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

The show is executive produced by Bateman, showrunner Chris Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque, with Linney as co-executive producer.

The final seven episodes of Ozark hit Netflix on April 29. Check out the new teaser and key art below.

Here's the official synopsis for Ozark's Season 4:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

How 'Ozark' Creates Dramatic Tension by Disclosing Rather Than Withholding Sometimes knowing the secrets adds to the tension.

