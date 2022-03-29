By this time next month, we’ll be gearing up to say goodbye to Ozark, one of Netflix’s most acclaimed drama series. Part two of Season 4 — or the final seven episodes of the series — will bring Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy’s (Laura Linney) story to a close, and the biggest question for the final episodes is: will they be able to make it out of this game (mostly) unscathed?

The story follows a family who moves to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in order to start a money laundering scheme, but gets in trouble when they spark the attention from the local mafia. The trailer for the final episodes reveals that the breach between Marty and Wendy is getting wider than ever, with the wife needing to prompt her husband into finishing what they’ve started, especially at this point when all is almost over. Marty’s crisis of conscience might get the best of him, however, after coming so close to facing his own death.

Another element that might change the direction of Ozark’s final season is Ruth (Julia Garner), who goes on a killing rampage after discovering the bodies of Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and Darlene (Lisa Emery), the latter who Ruth specifically tried to save. Now she’s a wild card that will only be stopped if somebody kills her, as Ruth herself said by the end of part one.

Also revealed by Netflix today was a treat that Ozark fans certainly will be pleased to get. Aside from the final episodes, the streamer will release a thirty-minute special called A Farewell to Ozark, a “love letter” to Ozark and Ozark fans, with a massive retrospective that will take viewers on a deep dive into the making of the series’ final year. The special will become available on the same day that part two of Season 4 premieres, and it explores the story’s origins, characters, performances and provides a look into the show’s legacy.

Ozark is created by Bill Dubuque (The Judge) and Mark Williams (Honest Thief), and premiered on Netflix in 2017. The series has earned three Emmys and was nominated for several other awards throughout its run. Aside from Linney, Bateman, and Garner, the series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Netflix premieres Part 2 of the last season of Ozark on April 29. You can watch the trailer below:

