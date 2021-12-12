Ozark is Netflix’s critically-acclaimed crime thriller that takes place in—you guessed it—the heart of the Missouri Ozarks, and follows the seemingly normal Byrd family’s personal and professional dramas. Except, the dramas that play out in Ozark aren’t exactly normal. You see, the Byrds have been uprooted from their home and relocated to the Ozarks by the head of the family, Marty (Jason Bateman), who is a husband, father, and financial advisor. Marty is also a money launderer for one of the biggest drug cartels in Mexico.

Now resettled in a resort community nestled deep in Missouri’s lake region—and always hopeful for the day when they can leave the place—the Byrd family find themselves wrapped up with the local, small-town crime syndicates. And the longer they stay in the Ozarks, the deeper they sink into a life of crime.

Ozark has been met with praise by critics and audiences alike, and has been nominated twice for Outstanding Drama Series. The series has earned a whopping 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with 18 nominations for season three alone.

All this to say that, fans of Ozark (including us here at Collider) can’t wait for season four—the final season of the series. In the meantime, we’re sharing everything we know so far about release dates, the cast of characters, and other details related to season four of Ozark.

Can We Get a Sneak-Peek of Season Four?

Back in September of this year, during Netflix’s TUDUM festival, Jason Bateman shared this first look of season four:

https://youtu.be/V2FG-KIgX2o

Then, in October, Netflix shared an additional sneak peek of Ozark, with this season four announcement:

https://youtu.be/61bYZ9Y0Nrs

Finally, Netflix released this official teaser trailer in November, which reminds audiences of just how much the Byrds have been through in recent years:

https://youtu.be/z8QwwWnLboU

When Will Season Four Premiere?

The fourth and final season of Ozark is slated for a Netflix premiere on Friday, January 21, 2022. Unlike the previous ten-episode seasons, season four will consist of 14 episodes. This final season will be split into two parts, with seven episodes each. Netflix hasn’t announced yet when part two will premiere, but surely audiences will need to fully process part one first, anyway.

Who Is Returning to the Cast from Previous Seasons?

Image via Netflix

The main cast returning for the final season includes Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, and Charlie Tahan.

Jason Bateman portrays Marty Byrde, a role for which Bateman has received two Golden Globe nominations. Marty is husband to Wendy and father of two teenagers named Charlotte and Jonah. A financial advisor by trade, Marty has been laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel since 2007.

Laura Linney is Wendy Byrde, wife of Marty and mother to Charlotte Jonah. With a professional background in political campaigning, Wendy’s cut-throat tactics and cold-hearted nature often surprises her husband.

Sofia Hublitz is Charlotte Byrde, the headstrong teenage daughter of Marty and Wendy. While she initially struggled with her new life and parents’ business operations, Sofia soon becomes her parents’ ally.

Skylar Gaertner is Jonah Byrde, young son of Marty and Wendy who, unlike his sister, exhibits social oddities and potentially dangerous behaviors.

Julia Garner portrays Ruth Langmore, a role which has earned Garner two Emmy awards. Ruth is rough but resourceful, with a foul mouth and sharp mind, and soon falls into the Byrd family fold.

Lisa Emery is Darlene Snell, an Ozarks native and heroin dealer who forms an unsteady partnership with the Byrds.

Charlie Tahan is Wyatt Langmore, Ruth’s younger cousin who befriends Charlotte Byrd.

Additional cast members expected in season four include Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller, an FBI agent tasked with investigating the Byrds; Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, the Mexican drug lord whom the Byrds launder money for; and Damien Young as Jim Rattelsdorf, another member of the Byrds’ operation.

New additions to the cast include Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem, a private investigator, and Alfonso Herrera as Javi Elizonndro, a member of Navarro’s Mexican cartel.

Who Else is Involved in Production?

Image via Netflix

In addition to starring in Ozark, Jason Batemen will join Chris Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, and creators Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque, as executive producers. Laura Linney has also signed on to co-executive produce the final season.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy told Variety last year. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us—both on screen and off—so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

The folks at Netflix seem pretty pleased with the saga, as well. “’Ozark’ is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” said the VP of Original Content at Netflix, Cindy Holland. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”

When and Where is Season Four Filming?

The fourth and final season of Ozark began production in November of 2020, and just wrapped in October of this year. And, while the series (and namesake) is based in the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri, most filming has taken place near Atlanta, Georgia.

What Happened Last Season?

Here’s a rundown of what happened in Ozark last season, from Collider’s own David McGuire:

“As a quick recap, Season 3 ended with Helen (Janet McTeer) making a plea with Navarro (Felix Solis) to get rid of Marty and Wendy, allowing her to take over their operation in Ozark. Realizing Helen's plan and needing to show their worth to Navarro is to end the cartel war. Marty takes photos from Jonah's (Skylar Gaertner) drone video of the attack on Cosgrove's (John Bedford Lloyd) truck to Maya (Jessica Frances Dukes), resulting in the arrest of Lagunas members. Word gets down to Navarro of the arrest, as he summons Helen, Marty, and Wendy down for his second son's baptism in Mexico, where Helen is executed in front of Marty and Wendy. Navarro embraces the Byrde's signifying that he wants to continue doing business between the three of them.”

What Will Season Four be About?

Image via Netflix

Season three left audiences with lots of questions. Can the Byrdes really trust Navarro? What sorts of antics will Darlene pull this time? And will the Byrd family ever be able to escape the clutches of the Ozarks? We will have to wait and watch.

Luckily, we do have a few clues about the next season in the form of episode names, with the first episode titled “The Beginning of the End.” The second episode is titled “Let the Great World Spin,” and the third episode is titled “City on the Make.” But in the meantime, we’ll settle with this official synopsis:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman told Variety. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Look for the fourth and final season of Ozark on Netflix, going out with a bang on January 21, 2022.

