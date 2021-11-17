Editor's note: This article contains mild spoilers for Season 3 of Ozark.

The end is here. Netflix's critically acclaimed show Ozark has just released a teaser and first look images from their fourth and final season. Fans of the series have had to wait since March 2020 to see what will happen to Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney).

As a quick recap, Season 3 ended with Helen (Janet McTeer) making a plea with Navarro (Felix Solis) to get rid of Marty and Wendy, allowing her to take over their operation in Ozark. Realizing Helen's plan and needing to show their worth to Navarro is to end the cartel war. Marty takes photos from Jonah's (Skylar Gaertner) drone video of the attack on Cosgrove's (John Bedford Lloyd) truck to Maya (Jessica Frances Dukes), resulting in the arrest of Lagunas members.

Word gets down to Navarro of the arrest, as he summons Helen, Marty, and Wendy down for his second son's baptism in Mexico, where Helen is executed in front of Marty and Wendy. Navarro embraces the Byrde's signifying that he wants to continue doing business between the three of them.

Image via Netflix

The first look photos show that everyone's foul-mouthed, curly blonde vixen, Ruth (Julia Garner) is back alongside some new faces to round out the final season:

Alfonso Herrera as Javi Elizonndro. Javi is Navarro's nephew and he is tired of playing the role of obedient lieutenant and is looking for a moment to make a large power move.

as Javi Elizonndro. Javi is Navarro's nephew and he is tired of playing the role of obedient lieutenant and is looking for a moment to make a large power move. Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem. Sattem is a disgraced ex-cop turned P.I. who arrives to get Helen's signature for her divorce papers and stumbles upon the Byrdes' dirty laundry. Like any good gumshoe, the more they lie, the more he pries.

as Mel Sattem. Sattem is a disgraced ex-cop turned P.I. who arrives to get Helen's signature for her divorce papers and stumbles upon the Byrdes' dirty laundry. Like any good gumshoe, the more they lie, the more he pries. Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw. Shaw is the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company that gets into bed with the Bryde's and learns that there is a cost associated with power.

Showrunner Chris Mundy expressed gratitude in an interview with Variety back in October, after it was announced that the series would have a concluding season, saying:

"We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

The fourth and final season of the award-winning and critically-acclaimed family drama will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premieres on January 21, 2022. Watch the teaser for the final season of Ozark and see the first look images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Here's the official logline for Season 4:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

