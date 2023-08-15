Netflix has produced its fair share of great original drama shows, but few have felt as unique as Ozark. While Stranger Things is clearly inspired by the hit films of the 1980s and The Crown is based on the real lives of the British Royal Family, Ozark tells an original story about twisted characters and checkered morality. While initially some tried to compare it to Breaking Bad, Ozark’s unpredictability proved that it was a different type of crime show entirely.

Ozark follows the financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), who is involved in a money-laundering scheme for the Mexican drug cartel. After a deal goes awry, Marty must quickly move with his family to the Ozarks of Osage Beach, Missouri to repay his debts in order to save them all from being killed. Marty’s wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), quickly becomes the “Lady MacBeth” of the operation, and begins to wield her influence on the local political scene. Meanwhile, Marty befriends the foul-mouthed teenager Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), whose family is filled with salacious criminals.

Ozark won multiple Emmy Awards and became one of Netflix’s most successful original programs. Here is every season of Ozark, ranked worst to best.

Season 2

Season 2 of Ozark makes many of the “sophomore slump” errors that popular shows often fall victim to, as it hones in on the shocking elements that produced some of the show’s most viral moments. While the shock value of Ozark is an element of its style, the series is more than its most violent moments.

It’s the characters and their decisions that make the show so valuable, and Season 2 lost sight of that with less focus on the family dynamic. Additionally, the side plots focused on supporting characters like Jacob Snell (Peter Mullan) and Rachel Garrison (Jordana Spiro) simply weren't very interesting, despite the strong performances. However, Season 2 did end up giving Wendy more to do, which resulted in one of the show’s best character arcs.

Season 4 Part II

There are great season finales like Mad Men or Succession, terrible season finales like House of Cards or How I Met Your Mother, and then there’s Ozark. Ozark didn’t exactly stick the landing in its final season, but it wasn’t a disaster by any stretch of the imagination. Unfortunately, the decision to divide the season into two halves didn’t do the second part any favors, as the first section contained most of the exciting moments.

The final stretch of episodes simply felt like an exercise in misery; the Byrdes’ fate made complete sense, but it was also a fairly predictable conclusion for a show that was never easy to forecast. The ambiguity of certain sections felt like a disappointing way for the series to wrap up.

Season 4 Part I

If the second half of the last season contained all of the consequences of the Ozark characters’ actions, then the beginning is where all the momentum lied. The best part of the season was the introduction of Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera), a younger member of the Navarro crime family that willfully ignores any advice that Marty presents him with in order to follow his own erratic pursuits.

While the wild card of working with Javi certainly puts the Byrdes in an uncomfortable position, season 4’s first half was really all about Ruth. Garner gives her most emotional performance as Ruth yet as the defiant young woman looks towards an uncertain future that lies ahead for her family. She must deal with some major tragedies within her family.

Season 1

In most shows, major events like the reveal of Marty’s real employers, the death of his business partners, the revelation of Wendy’s infidelities, and the family’s move to Missouri would be enough to satisfy one or two seasons’ worth of episodes. That’s not exactly how Ozark works, because all of those things happen in just the pilot.

While the show’s momentum made it compulsively bingeable, the thrill of getting swept up in the madness was never at the expense of the characters. It’s clear that Marty has a corrupting influence on his children, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz), even though he loves them. Jonah ends up learning how to launder money from his father, and Charlotte begins to become a smooth business operator like her mother.

Season 3

Season 3 of Ozark is easily the most emotional, and that’s primarily due to the addition of Tom Pelphrey in the role of Ben Davis, Wendy’s younger brother. Ben is a charismatic, humorous character at times, but his inability to control his rage results in multiple headaches for the Byrdes as they do their best not to disrupt the fragile empire they’ve created in order to pay back the Navarro cartel. Ben becomes a liability, and Wendy is forced to choose between her brother and her new criminal enterprise.

While Wendy gets a bulk of the character development due to her importance in Ben’s life, Season 3 also shows a more vulnerable side to Marty. Marty is detained in Mexico by the Navarros in the episode “Boss Fight,” and it’s during his isolation that he is forced to open up and admit what his true values are. Marty is a thief, a liar, and responsible for the death of many people, but he’s still a family man who wants nothing more than to live safely with his wife and children.

