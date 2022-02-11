A case can be made that one of the best television pilots of the last 20 years belongs to Ozark. It burns through a feature film’s worth of dramatic incident, set-ups, and payoffs, all before the characters step foot into the community that gives the show its name. When we meet Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde, he is a scorned lover sadly coasting through a job that seems to bore him. It immediately invites questions like, Who is this man? What has reduced him to this? Over the better part of 40 minutes, the show launches into a brutal doling out of answers.

Byrde’s life is revealed to be full of people who’d been keeping secrets from him. His wife Wendy (Laura Linney) is having an affair. His business partners are stealing from their boss, who happens to work for the second-largest drug cartel in Mexico, they’ve all been laundering money for. Those business partners are killed by members of said cartel, but Marty makes an offer — to move to the Ozarks and keep that laundering going, on the condition that his family is not killed.

This is the show setting itself up and getting its characters’ secrets out of the way. Secrets are what got them into this mess. Marty and Wendy tell their kids the truth about their business by the end of the second episode. When Marty’s life and fortune are threatened by the members of a local, down-on-their-luck family of reprobates (the brains of which is played by Emmy Award-winning firecracker Julia Garner), he gets out of it by being honest with them about his situation and about the threat it now poses to them all. When a different, more cutthroat local family threatens him more convincingly, he does the same; when he’s done airing the details of his illegal business, they air some details of their own.

Routinely, the show sets up new conflicts for the protagonist family, but the show never milks them for dramatic tension, instead it takes each new premise and pushes them to their most stress-inducing conclusions as quickly as narratively possible. Just when we think a character has successfully concealed some compromising, incriminating fact (the illegal purchase of a gun, a scandalous May-December relationship) it is revealed to other characters shortly after being revealed to the audience, sometimes within the same scene.

This brazen disclosure of details is somewhat of an anomaly in the world of prestige crime drama, but not completely unprecedented. By the time he got around to making his own groundbreaking series, David Chase saw that audiences were used to what he’s called television’s “byzantine plots.” In the cinematically straightforward The Sopranos, audiences saw mysteries and death fake-outs where they did not exist. The show made an art of not only having characters constantly discussing the dirty deeds they had on their itinerary but pushed it further by having Tony Soprano also make clear his every thought on the matter (the thoughts he was willing to accept, at least) by putting him in a therapist’s office many times a season. Sometimes you saw the explosions of violence coming, sometimes you didn’t.

Chase learned some lessons from his years working in TV, and his own creation would teach lessons to many of the writers who witnessed it. Vince Gilligan, an alumnus of The X-Files which was airing on Fox when The Sopranos debuted, would later take these lessons to his creation of Breaking Bad, one of the shows the Ozark team was clearly affected by. AMC’s neo-Western crime-drama hybrid took David Chase’s anti-hero cocktail and added a splash of pulp fiction. It was driven by its events, placing its lead in continuously more dangerous situations and inviting the audience to squirm while they wondered how he’d get out of them, with the solutions becoming increasingly unforgivable. Part of what made this gripping was the audience often did not have all the information, did not always know the rules.

Image via Netflix

In one storyline, burgeoning crime lord Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his young partner/underling Jesse (Aaron Paul) are separated by their actual crime lord boss, with Jesse seemingly, suddenly becoming that boss’s trusted favorite, someone worth spending time with. The audience has no clue why this is happening and nor does our anti-hero White. The dramatic anxiety is wrung from this over the course of episodes, with misdirects and misinformation used to twist our understanding of who we should be rooting for. It creates a symbiotic paranoia and is just one example of the show’s style of withholding with the intention of unleashing a jarring surprise. Any series treading Breaking Bad’s waters would have a hard time achieving a similar captivation without learning to perfect this anxious style of secretive storytelling.

By this point in history, audiences were used to these "byzantine plots." Audiences are conditioned for twists, cliffhangers, and sudden paradigm shifts. Often cited for blame is Lost, which drew in masses with it 2004 debut. But audiences had been primed to trade clues around the water-cooler long before J.J. Abrams planted his flag in the culture. One could more reasonably blame the twisty network hits that pre-dated Lost’s rise, such as legal drama The Practice (1997), with its pre-commercial break letter bombs and murderers disguised as nuns.

Ozark’s jarring surprise is its bucking of this convention. Something would have to give because many aspects of its premise are glaringly reminiscent of what Vince Gilligan and his crew had been doing over at AMC (and still are). A family man with his back to the wall and his morals reassessed in the name of protecting his family from violent retribution. Ozark series creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams needed a plot engine that would organically generate stories, moments, and dilemmas that would make moot all comparisons to their crime drama forefathers. Its immediate disposal of mystery as its dramatic hook is destabilizing from episode one and fills the audience with just as many questions and nail-biting worries.

Image via Netflix

Viewers might start to fear when the other shoe might drop, wondering when it’s going to happen and how, with the show having already made it clear what will drop. One example of this takes place late in the first season, the Byrdes’ youngest child (Skylar Gaertner) hides a gun in the woods. We see him purchase it after a shady character comes to town. He’s not one second out of frame – gun concealed by a pile of leaves – before it's revealed his secret will not be kept, as another character had been watching the whole time. We know why the kid bought a gun (to protect his family, of course), we know who he’s going to use it on, we know the bullets have been removed – we just don’t know how this unfortunate collection of facts will blow up in his face. Examples like this abound. A character hatches a plan, another character tells us what will happen if they get caught, or if everything doesn’t go according to that plan, and then it’s a high-stakes waiting game. If the outcome ends up being crazier than advertised, all the better.

Disclosing secrets puts the show in a different kind of control, as the viewer’s brain isn’t asked to decode, but asked to subject itself to whatever happens next, now that it’s been warned. It allows the show to burn through narrative moments at the hastened pace that goes well with binge-watching, the business model of its streaming home, Netflix.

But not hoarding plot points means not having plot points to spare. When the series wraps up its run, it will be at a cool 44 episodes. Ozark proves that awards consideration and solid viewership can be achieved through innovative spins on tried-and-true templates, and not simply through reverse-engineered “surprises,” predicated on the illusion of mystery.

