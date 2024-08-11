As the cinematic landscape, particularly in America, changed drastically through the early 1970s, the onset of exploitation films became a cheap and schlocky yet strangely entertaining and stylistic alternative for many viewers. Throughout that same period, the Australian film industry experienced something of a high point in terms of international interest, propped up by such successes as Picnic at Hanging Rock and Walkabout.

These two trends would collide to see Australia create a new wave of exploitation films, affectionately dubbed “Ozploitation” in the 2008 documentary Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation! Rife with thick accents, genre flare, and a peculiar appetite for violent biker gangs, these films represent just some of the very best of Australia’s exploitation films over the years, capturing a particular time and place with unique and unrestrained flair.

10 'Fair Game' (1986)

Directed by Mario Andreacchio

A crazed outback thriller of revenge and violence, Fair Game has a snarling tenacity to it even as it amplifies its more confronting scenes to a ridiculous level to soften the viewing experience. Jessica (Cassandra Delaney) runs a wildlife sanctuary that becomes the target of three sadistic kangaroo hunters whose search for new game sees them terrorize her as they kill the animals. Incensed, Jessica sets out to take vengeance on the men and bring their cackling, psychotic joyride to an end.

Fair Game has its fair share of shortcomings, including some content that has not aged at all well. Still, as a trashy '80s thriller that offers a rewarding tale of comeuppance, it is easy to enjoy. It served as a major influence on Quentin Tarantino’s ode to exploitation films, Death Proof, becoming a quiet grindhouse stunner that encapsulates the aura and intensity of low-budget Aussie thrillers.

9 'Alvin Purple' (1973)

Directed by Tim Burstall

It would be difficult to discuss exploitation cinema without addressing the sex comedies that ran rampant during the '70s and '80s. Australia had its fair share of those throughout, but none as well known as 1973’s Alvin Purple. It follows a Melbournian door-to-door waterbed salesman who women find irresistible. With his relentless sex life taking its toll on him, Alvin (Graeme Blundell) seeks medical help to come up with a solution, but it only lands him in more trouble when he is accused of operating a brothel.

Despite being made on a measly budget, the film became a significant box office hit, particularly in the context of Australian cinema. It can be seen as something of a godfather for the sex comedy genre, even if it doesn't receive half the attention of others. With its raunchy comedy proving successful, Alvin Purple received two sequels on its way to becoming an icon of Ozploitation cinema and a gem of '70s sex comedies in its own right.

8 'Stone' (1974)

Directed by Sandy Harbutt

Movies about outlaw biker gangs were a defining staple of many of Australia’s exploitation efforts of the '70s and '80s. Regardless of whether they were surrealist, post-apocalyptic hellscapes or pulsating and grounded thrillers set in contemporary times, “bikies” (as they are sometimes known in Aus) make for great villainous hordes. However, 1974’s Stone flips that on its head, focusing on a biker gang that is targeted by a serial killer after one of its members witnesses a political assassination.

A stylistic punch of complex morality, Stone has a strong identity that makes it a striking gem of Ozploitation film.

With a vicious resolve to throw sex, drugs, and violence at the screen with a roaring, raspy horsepower, Stone is one-of-a-kind, even by Ozploitations standards. It enthralls audiences in the dilemma faced by Detective Stone (Ken Shorter) – an undercover cop working with the GraveDiggers to solve the murders – as he is forced to choose between his assignment and his newfound loyalty to the gang. A stylistic punch of complex morality, Stone has a strong identity that makes it a striking gem of Ozploitation film.

7 'The Return of Captain Invincible' (1983)

Directed by Phillippe Mora