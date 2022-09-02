Beloved rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his family will be back on television with a new series titled Home to Roost. The new series will debut in the U.K. via BBC and will follow Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne as they move from L.A. to rural Buckinghamshire, England with the support of their children Jack and Kelly Osbourne. The series will feature several family milestones including their return to Britain, the birth of Kelly's child, and Sharon's 70th birthday celebration. Home to Roost is set to consist of ten 30-minute episodes and will air on BBC One and iPlayer. Banijay Rights is handling the international distribution for the show, and American fans of the famous family should expect to see the show drop in the U.S. at some point after its U.K. premiere.

Home to Roost was commissioned by BBC Head of Documentary Commissioning Clare Sillery. Ben Wicks, Colin Barr, and Louisa McKay will all serve as executive producers on the new show. Sillery recently made a statement about the upcoming show, saying, “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K..”

Home to Roost takes place 20 years after the Osbourne family initially left the U.K. to film their MTV reality series The Osbournes. The Osbournes began airing in March 2002, with its first season becoming one of the most watched shows on MTV ever. The show concluded in 2005 after four seasons and a 2002 Emmy win for Outstanding Reality Program. The Osbournes is responsible for launching the celebrity status of Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne and paving the way for a revolution of reality television. Several other rockers followed in Ozzy Osbourne's footsteps and made reality shows of their own, including Kiss's Gene Simmons with Gene Simmons Family Jewels and Poison's Bret Michaels with Rock of Love.

Image via CBS

Ozzy Osbourne originally gained fame in the 70s as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. The "Crazy Train" singer also enjoyed a successful solo career, with many of his albums going Platinum and being dubbed the "Godfather of Metal." Sharon Osbourne was originally Ozzy's manager before she married him in 1982 and rose to prominence in her own right. Ozzy Osbourne continued his career as a reality TV star after The Osbournes originally ended, starring in a show with his son Jack titled Ozzy & Jack's World Detour from 2016 to 2018.

Home to Roost currently does not have a release date.