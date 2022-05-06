Time to dust off the ‘ole 8-inch heels again because Starz’s risqué original series, P-Valley, has been confirmed for a second season! Following its successful first season, P-Valley was happily renewed, promising the fans more stories revolving around the characters they grew to love, and all the drama that was left unfinished.

While the lives of pole dancers and strippers remain relatively taboo in many societies, there is an increasing audience interest in their lives, their experiences, and the way they make money in such a niche area of business. The success of P-Valley is preceded by the 2018 Allblk Original Docuseries Naked Hustle, a series which focuses on the intersection of hip-hop music and stripping culture. Similarly, the 2019 film Hustlers, written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart, peaked audience interest in female stories with a glossy and dramatic storyline of stealing from the rich and redistributing their wealth to the working ladies.

Created and show-run by Katori Hall (Tina) and produced by Khaliah Neal (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), P-Valley follows these examples and offers the audience a darker and often melodramatic insight into the machinations of owning and working in a strip club. Set in the Deep South, specifically the Mississippi Delta, Hall’s vision, originally produced as a play, aims to spotlight stories and people that are often misunderstood or misrepresented within media.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of P-Valley.

When Will P-Valley Season 2 Premiere?

Like many other shows and productions that have been delayed over the past two years, P-Valley is returning almost two full years after its initial Season 1 premiere in 2020. Similar to the first season, audiences can expect weekly episodes to air on Starz, with the first episode being released on Friday, June 3.

Is There a P-Valley Season 2 Trailer Yet?

While the show’s second season was confirmed only two weeks after the first season premiered, filming and production delays also delayed the release of a trailer or any sneak peek into the second season up until recently. Audiences have finally been granted a quick but spicy sneak peek as to what Season 2 has to offer.

Who is in the cast of P-Valley Season 2?

Thankfully, we can count on all the core characters that we know from Season 1 to return and continue their stories, as shown in the teaser above. This includes Autumn Night played by Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (Power) as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D) as Lil’ Murda and Nicco Annan (This is Us) as Uncle Clifford.

New to the Season 2 cast are dancers Whisper and Roulette, played by Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) and Gail Bean (Snowfall) who will be adding fresh blood to The Pynk, as the club’s latest recruits. Based on the tense welcome that Autumn felt when she first arrived in Season 1, and the attachment that Mercedes has to The Pynk and her job, the new additions are likely to cause a bit of a fuss amongst the other girls.

According to a press release from Starz, Whisper is said to be:

“An enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths. She is blessed with a direct line to the universe and sight beyond the earthly realm. The air to Roulette’s fire, Whisper becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole.”

As for Roulette, she is described as:

“A feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name-she’s taking major risks and breaking allllll of Uncle Clifford’s rules. Like fire, she’s dangerous, unpredictable and uncontrollable-but dazzling to watch. On and off the pole, she’s turning The Pynk upside down.”

How Many Episodes is P-Valley Season 2?

With two more episodes than the first season, Season 2 is confirmed to have 10, roughly hour long episodes to enjoy.

What Is Season 2 of P-Valley About?

According to Starz, Season 2 will continue to challenge the characters we are familiar with as they face new unexpected problems in their lives.

“When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner."

Taking place five months after the end of Season 1, much of Season 2 is likely to focus on the characters navigating the new leadership dynamic after Season One ended with Autumn buying The Pynk off of Uncle Clifford. This ultimately resulted in saving all of their jobs, but with it came a new leader. Autumn has moved well beyond the timid, new girl on the block just learning the ropes, that she was at the beginning of the first season. While her origin story and shady past that led her to The Pynk are still surrounded by ambiguity, this may slowly be uncovered to audiences as she undoubtedly faces power struggles with Uncle Clifford.

Inspired by the intimacy-based experiences that venues like The Pynk are based on, Katori Hall and the writers felt that weaving the pandemic into the storyline was a powerful way of exploring external hurdles that these venues face. Resultantly, the audiences can expect these themes as a wider obstacle adding tension that the characters can’t control.

Will There Be a P-Valley Season 3?

Even though P-Valley Season 2 was picked up quickly after the show’s premiere, there has not yet been an announcement for a third season and has not even been mentioned. It is likely, however, that if the Season 2 delivers the drama as the first did, then audiences can expect many more seasons to come.

