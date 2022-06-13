Three-time Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion is joining the cast of STARZ's crime drama P-Valley for season 2. Her character, named for the artist's alter ego persona and second EP, Tina Snow, will appear later in the season.

Fans may have heard a familiar voice in Sunday's episode of P-Valley. The show teased Megan Thee Stallion's appearance in the second episode when DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) turned down Lil' Murda's (J. Alphonse Nicholson) offer to join the Dirty Dozen. He tells him he's working with an artist in Atlanta, and viewers can hear a voice in the studio say, "Run that beat back for a real b----." The first promo look for the character of Tina Snow has Megan Thee Stallion dripping with diamonds and cloaked in fur, looking every inch the Hot Girl maven. Earlier in season 1, P-Valley featured Megan's "Hot Girl" in a montage where Mercedes, played by Brandee Evans (B-Boy Blues), and Autumn Night (Elrica Johnson) pulled off a scam for fast money. For season 2, not only will fans get to see alter-ego Tina Snow in the flesh, but Megan wrote and recorded an original song to be featured later in the season.

P-Valley is an acclaimed drama based on the play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall and stars Shannon Thornton (Inventing Anna), Nicco Annan (This is Us), Elarica Johnson (A Discovery of Witches), Parker Sawyer, and many others. The show has received praise from collaborators of the music industry for its "authentic trap music and for being a platform to spotlight southern female rappers," and recently set a new record with STARZ for having the largest season over season growth.

The show takes place in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi and centers on strip club The Pynk, and in season two, the stakes are higher as Autumn (Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Annan) struggle for the throne and new blood threatens the club's dynamic.

It isn't clear how many episodes Megan will star in, but this isn't her first time onscreen. In 2020 Megan played Onyx for NBC's comedy drama Good Girls alongside Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman. She had a brief role as a judge for the first two episodes of HBO's Legendary and has upcoming roles in the film F**cking Identical Twins directed by Larry Charles (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and The Best Man Wedding.

P-Valley airs on STARZ streaming every Sunday. Check out the image of Megan Thee Stallion below, as well as STARZ's official synopsis for season 2:

