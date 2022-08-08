A real "Hot Girl" will took the stage at The Pynk on Sunday, August 7. After plenty of teasing of the arrival of Tina Snow, Megan Thee Stallion finally played her alter-ego on-screen in the penultimate episode of P-Valley Season 2. She'll join The Pynk family as they "show up and show out" in a massive new episode on Starz.

It's been known for a while now that the three-time Grammy winner would appear at some point in Season 2 and new images from the upcoming episodes confirm she'll be arriving in style. She grabs the mic and joins Lil' Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) in a diamond-studded outfit and heels all while dollar bills fly. She's completely abandoned her fur coat shown prominently in her first Season 2 promo, opting instead to let the diamonds do the talking. One image also has her cloaked in a pink Versace robe with gold trim as she takes a seat, further flaunting her extravagance to everyone at The Pynk. While Megan obviously steals the show as Snow, it marks a big moment for Lil' Murda who shed his chain in a previous episode and is now shown donning some Big Murda jewelry, showing just how much the events of the previous episode have changed him.

P-Valley has been a big hit for Starz, adapting Katori Hall's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Pussy Valley into an acclaimed series about the workers and patrons that surround a little-strip-club-that-could operating down in the Mississippi Delta out of the fictional town of Chucalissa. Season 2 sees the stakes raise for everyone at The Pynk as egos clash and new blood arrives that could change the direction of the club. The upcoming episode, fittingly titled "Snow" is written by Hall herself with Jenée LaMarque going behind the camera to direct.

P-Valley features an absolutely massive cast headlined by Brandee Evans, Elarica Johnson, Nicco Annan, Parker Sawyers, Shannon Thornton, and Nicholson among many more. Hall created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dante Di Loreto.

Megan's arrival in the series has been a slow burn so far. The rap artist created an original song in collaboration with the series and her voice could be heard briefly in the second episode of Season 2. Now that the tease is over, fans will finally see her alter-ego in action as Megan puts her acting chops from Good Girls and the upcoming F***ing Identical Twins to work. It's unclear whether she'll stick around beyond "Snow," but her presence is sure to be a welcome one while she's there.

Snow finally falls on The Pynk with the penultimate episode of P-Valley's second season on Sunday. Check out the images below to see Megan as she puts on a show for the crowd.

