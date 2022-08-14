[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for P-Valley.]

From creator Katori Hall, the second season of the Starz series P-Valley has seen the Chucalissa strip club, The Pynk, fighting for its own survival during the pandemic, with Autumn (Elarica Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) not always seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to what’s best for the business. At the same time, local politics have been making a mess of everything and everyone finds themselves caught up in drama as they do what they must just to make it through such unprecedented times.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Hall talked about what it’s been like to see this world and the characters that they’ve created with P-Valley really connecting with fans, why they felt it was necessary to incorporate COVID into their story, going bigger in scope with everything, the stripper car wash, the most heartbreaking gut-punch moment this season, the evolution of the relationship between Uncle Clifford and Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), the abortion storyline, and how she always has ideas for continuing this story in future seasons.

COLLIDER: First of all, thank you for making the show. Thank you for telling the story of these characters. Thank you for what is really the most accurate portrayal of COVID that I’ve seen on TV. And thank you for being willing to go there with abortion. Thank you for all of that.

KATORI HALL: It’s been an honor and a privilege to be able to tell all these stories, at this time. It was crazy, how everything is aligning.

What was it like to realize the success of the first season? When this show came out, no one knew what to make of it and I’m sure you had no idea how people would react to it. When and how did you realize that the show was really catching fire with audiences, the way that it did?

HALL: I had an inkling that, if the show premiered, we would get an audience that really felt seen and reflected and celebrated. It was really about working so hard that first season, knowing that the audience was out there, they just had been overlooked. And then, boom, we had that big moment of pause. To premiere during the pandemic, where everyone was trying to find escape, obviously, that helped focus eyeballs. But I do think, even if we had premiered outside of that, or at another time, that this show would’ve found its very supportive audience. You look back at the success and you look back over the years, and you look at the second season and you see how it’s being embraced by not only the own audience but also new audience members, it’s just a very satisfying experience.

I don’t go around being like, “Haha, look at how successful my show is.” But it does feel really good that all this hard work that you poured into the story and the characters is landing in the way that you dreamed of. And there’s the fact that we’ve been able, in Season 2, to really successfully weave the real world into our fictional world, in ways that feel more truthful sometimes than the news reports. I would say that we use fiction, in order to tell the truth about the situations that our characters are in. I just can’t wait to be able to do it, again and again, and again, because there are just so many stories to tell in this world.

In doing the first season, was there anything that you were holding back on a little bit, just to see how people would react? Did the success of the show allow you to push yourself even further in Season 2?

HALL: It’s interesting, we didn’t hold back on anything. There was literally nothing we held back on. We didn’t hold back on male full-frontal nudity. We didn’t hold back, in terms of language. We just wanted to be raw and real, and I think we achieved that in spades.

COVID really is such a part of Season 2. Some shows decided to include COVID to varying degrees, and some never acknowledged it at all. Did you have a different plan for Season 2, but then decided to change and adapt to including a pandemic since we’re in a pandemic? How did the way that you approached it evolve?

HALL: Yes, I did have a very different Season 2. It was really just about pulling the story threads from Season 1. In a world that didn’t have COVID, we were still going to see the power play and the war over The Pynk between Uncle Clifford and the new co-owner, Hailey Colton. However, with the addition of COVID, it actually raised the stakes and made the conflicts even more dramatic. To have a club that was struggling the first season, and then, boom, they’re like, “Oh, my God, we’re saved!,” and then they’re like, “Oh, my God, ‘Rona!” It’s a never-ending fight that our owners and our dancers had to endure, story-wise. I was actually really grateful that we could figure out a way to weave in what everyone was going through, which is this very universal experience of surviving a pandemic, into this fictional story. I do feel as though we’ve been using fiction in order to tell the truth of everybody’s lives around the world, and we’re still in it. We’re still in a raging pandemic.

I love that you also really made masks part of the fashion of the show.

HALL: Absolutely. We had a really great time with costumes, really honing in on what our Corona couture would be for each character, whether it was Uncle Clifford and all of her fabulous bedazzled masks, or people who were wearing things that were a little bit more simple and more elegant, or people who were super glittery. We just really had a ball. And then, how a character wore their mask was such a reflection of who they are. Some characters would always have their mask around their wrist, some characters were always eating and they would always have it dangling, and then there were the people who didn’t wear masks at all. It was another way to articulate character and tell our very real story of how everyone just has a different response to dealing with this pandemic.

Season 2 has more stripping, more music, and more drama. There’s just more of everything. Did you always know that you were going to go bigger with all of it, especially after where things left off in the first season?

HALL: Absolutely. I always remind people that the show is called P-Valley, not The Pynk. It’s about this world. We have to go outside of The Pynk’s doors, in order to understand why The Pynk even exists. I was just really grateful that we had this opportunity to get to know the South better. There are these assumptions about how the South looks and who’s there. We see Keyshawn and Lil’ Murda go on their Dirty Dozen tour. We see different ways of being Black and Southern in America.

We had an Atlanta-focused episode, which was glitzy and upscale, and cosmopolitan, juxtaposed against the grittiness of our fictional Chucalissa. I was just really happy that we got to show that there’s so much diversity and variety, even within the Southern landscape and within Southern people, even with the different accents and dialects that are represented within our show. We have actors from Mississippi, we have actors from Memphis, and we have actors from Atlanta, and they’re all bringing their original voices to the show.

With so much drama happening this season, how much do you tell your cast? Do you give them full story arcs for the season? Do you just give them a general idea?

HALL: In the beginning, I’ll sit down with every cast member and I’ll walk them through the things that I know for sure. I’ll even walk them through what their intimacy journey is. This is a show about sex workers, and there are many different lanes of that work. I really want everyone to have as much information, so they can mentally prepare themselves and prepare their hearts for what is going to be a very challenging experience. It’s really hard to be emotionally and physically vulnerable, in the ways that we’re asking these actors to be, and yet all of them have really been up to the challenge and have done some incredibly moving work. It has been very overwhelming, getting a lot of the responses that we’ve gotten to some of the episodes. People will send me video messages, just talking about how they’ve survived domestic violence, or how they’ve dealt with suicide or suicide attempts. We’re doing a kind of soul work, with the work of P-Valley, that audiences are really moved by.

I absolutely loved the stripper car wash in the first episode of the season. I thought it was the most incredible thing I have ever seen. It was wild and totally genius. How did that come about, and what was it like to see that fully realized?

HALL: What’s so beautiful is that it was really inspired from real life. There were so many strip clubs that had to figure out how the hell they were gonna survive a pandemic. They were shuttered. Everyone was going through their lockdowns. And not even just strip clubs, but there were other businesses that pivoted and figured out ways to make sure that their clientele was happy. And so, this whole thing of a car wash/hot wing spot in the middle of Mississippi was the way to bring our audience in and tell the story. It was like, “This is how incredible Uncle Clifford and her girls are. They got together and figured out this new way of stripping and they’re packaging it in a safe, COVID-friendly way. It’s expensive, but it’s well worth it.” To see a customer go through and get that Mercedes experience at the end, it spoke volumes as to how, not only strip club businesses have been surviving, but how other people have been able to duck and dodge, and bob and weave, so that they can survive a still ongoing raging pandemic.

There has really been no bigger gut punch this season than what happened to Big Teak. That was a moment that, even if you see it coming as you’re watching it, your brain just didn’t want to admit that that’s where it was going. What led to that being the way it all played out? Did you always want that to be his journey?

HALL: The story with that character, specifically, was always going to have a short life in our series and quite literally. We went into the writers’ room knowing that Lil’ Murda was going to have a person come out of jail. At the beginning, we didn’t quite know if it was going to be a former lover or if it was going to be another relative, but eventually landed on the former lover of it all. That really allowed us to delve into the complicated politics of sexuality that Lil’ Murda is dealing with, not only in Season 1, but continuing in Season 2. And so, to see an old friend struggle with mental health issues, and to know that their history started in jail, and that Lil’ Murda had been a witness and knew about the struggles, really allows so many people to see just how long those struggles can be.

Unless you get the help that you need, it’s just so hard to be able to push forward. I think that’s one of the episodes that has landed the most because whether you are a woman, a man, or a them, or you’re Black, white or green, everyone has felt that feeling of being tired. When Teak says, “I’m so tired,” that really lands in a deep way. I was just really happy that we found an actor in John Clarence Stewart, who knew that, though he was going to be around for a shorter period of time than the other actors, he understood the weight and the responsibility of the role and really gave a thousand percent, every time, along the way.

In episode four, we had a bit of a backlash in regards to the sex scene. There was a lot of discomfort with seeing two Black men, who presented in such a masculine way, having sex, even though there wasn’t much backlash against the scene where there were two women having sex. That just goes to show you where we are, when we think about queer people within the Black community. There are certain situations and combinations that are more accepting than others to some people, but that’s the work. It’s uncomfortable, and we don’t mind making people shift in their seats. We don’t even mind people looking away because that’s very telling, as to where you are when it comes to these issues. But eventually, despite all of the intense conversations that happen, I do think this show is for everyone. I think every person can literally see themselves represented in the show. And so, once we get past that discomfort, I really love it when couples, friends, mothers and their sons, and fathers and their daughters can sit and go on the experience that we’re laying out for people. We’re really telling these hard truths that I think beg for more reflection, on an individual level, and on a communal level.

I’m obsessed with the relationship between Uncle Clifford and Lil’ Murda. I just think there’s something so fascinating about that relationship, that dynamic, and about watching those actors together. Can you talk about that sex scene, between the two of them, especially after what happened with Big Teak and Lil’ Murda coming to Uncle Clifford? How did you want to explore that, and what was it like to have that conversation with those actors?

HALL: That was a doozy. When we were in the writers’ room, we always knew that, in order for Lil’ Murda to be ready to be with Uncle Clifford, he had to face a lot of demons. He had to go on a journey of not only self-reflection but self-actualization. He had to step into his identity fully, in order to have Uncle Clifford forgive what happened in the past, which is that he shunned her, at the end of Season 1. That’s why we built Lil’ Murda’s journey outside of The Pynk in such a way where you saw him with his friends and his former lover. And then, the unfortunate thing is that he ends up witnessing the suicide of someone that basically is his first love. What’s beautiful about Lil’ Murda is that he’s okay with who he is. He just wonders, can the world be okay with who he is? That is the internal conflict with this external conflict of the world.

We always knew that’s what we were building in the writers’ room. And so, that moment when he comes to that front porch, and this is the only front porch that he can run to, and this is the only person. Even though the past is what it is and there’s hurt feelings there, this is the person that can put him back together again. We wanted that moment to be juxtaposed against the other moment when he came to the front porch and Uncle Clifford wouldn’t let him in, which was in the second episode. But seeing him all bloody, and so emotional and so vulnerable, is the thing that actually leads to forgiveness. If you can crack yourself open, it’s like, “Okay, I’ve seen you at your worst. This is the beginning of that change.” There are still hurt feelings that Uncle Clifford is dealing with. It’s a very complicated issue, but I really love the fact that we got a chance to be in this very private space in Uncle Clifford’s bedroom with these two characters, so that they can really hash out, for themselves, where they stand, in terms of identity and also in terms of this relationship.

Talking to the actors about what that journey is going to be, I try to tell my actors, from the beginning, “This is the journey that you’re going on. This is what I expect of you, as an actor. This is what I expect of this character. This is how this character is serving to push back against these assumptions of Black queer identity in America.” I sat down with [J. Alphonse Nicholson], and I sat down with Nicco [Annan], and we talked about the complications. I think most people would assume that Lil’ Murda would be the giver in a sexual relationship between these two, but the fact that, due to the deepness of their relationship and where they get to, in terms of not only sexual intimacy but the intimacy of just being together and loving one another as human beings, he’s willing to open himself up.

I’ve always wanted to show a very healthy verse relationship on screen, with the fact that they can go back and forth. There are not many examples of verse relationships between two queer people that present in that way on TV, so we knew that it was going to be a very groundbreaking image, but a very necessary image, not only for the community but for our characters. That’s true to where they are, in terms of their relationship, and it’s very true to the story. Obviously, filming sex scenes is hard. It’s very challenging. No one is like, “Yeah, see my stuff!” It’s challenging for the actors and for the crew members because it’s just a lot. And yet, everyone knew that they had to be on board with what I think is a very, very special scene, to see them come together, finally. We’ve been rooting for them. We’ve seen them have sex before, but to have sex in this way, where it’s not just fucking, they’re literally making love. We worked really hard to make sure that we supported our actors on the day. Even in the editing bay, we were very careful about framing and what we wanted to focus on. I always say that our sex scenes focus on faces and feelings, more so than anything else. I think we were really successful. We’re getting to a different place in the Black community when it comes to representation, and I’m just very happy that P-Valley can be a part of breaking down those barriers.

What sparked the abortion storyline? Was that a story that you wanted to tell, even if we hadn’t got to the moment that we’re in now?

HALL: Definitely. We started the writers’ room at the end of 2020, so I’m not even sure if the case was moving up towards the Supreme Court, at that time. I would have to look at our notes. But we always knew that we wanted to tackle abortion, particularly in Mississippi because The Pink House was at the center of that major overturning of Roe v. Wade. Knowing that The Pink House was the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, we decided to title that episode “Jackson” because we would have to go on this road trip down from Chucalissa to Jackson, in order to go through, not only the process of deciding but also for Mercedes, with this reckoning of the fact that she actually didn’t get a choice, when it came to having Terricka. That choice was forced upon her. Her mother made her have the baby and give Terricka up to the father to raise. It was a really beautiful way to look at the future and look at the past when it came to these characters and their relationship. We’ve been following them from the first few episodes, seeing how Mercedes truly wants her child back in her arms, in a way that shows the world that she’s truly her mother.

To tackle these thorny issues of motherhood is something that we’ve always done with P-Valley, but we’re looking at it through this lens, this very unfortunately political issue now, that shouldn’t be a political issue, it should be just a health issue, but it’s highly politicized. I really think that because we chose to tell the story of choice through characters, it made it feel as though we weren’t trying to be heavy-handed or didactic. We were not trying to say, to anybody in this position, what they should or should not do. It was just very important to show a young woman, who’s really a 14-year-old girl, having agency over her body and what that can look like. It’s obvious that people now don’t think we should have agency, particularly Black women, and particularly young Black women, but our bodies are our bodies.

As a creator, I am pro-choice and my art reflects that, but we just really wanted to tell this very complicated story with these characters that people have grown to love and respect so that people can see that it’s still a hard choice, no matter where you stand on the issue. And then, seeing Mercedes in a position where she was forced to have this child, look at regret and the happiness that she had. Her happiness came later in life when it came to having Terricka. Even the way that I’m talking about it, it’s just such a complicated, messy issue that shouldn’t be anyone’s choice, but your own.

Are you already thinking ahead to Season 3? Do these characters just always vibrantly live in your head?

HALL: Oh, my God, they’re talking to me right now. They’re constantly talking to me. I always have ideas. The end of the season is really a great way to end. We delved into, some dark stuff. We explored some caves and crevices this season. We cracked open people’s souls. There is light at the end of the tunnel for our Pynk family, and the audience is ready to laugh again. The season finale is really special. People who have been rooting for our Pynk family for so long are really going to love where we land everybody.

