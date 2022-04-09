After an almost two-year hiatus, P-Valley will be returning to the small screen for its sophomore season. The upcoming season will premiere on June 3 on Starz and will have ten episodes. The announcement of the show’s return comes alongside first look images of the upcoming season, teasing what to expect.

The hit show is set in the Mississippi Delta and follows the lives of the employees of a strip club called ‘The Pynk’. Throughout its first season, P-Valley balanced hopefulness, beauty, and despair as it explored the lives of the big characters who walk through the doors of the little strip club. The first season debuted to critical acclaim and was an immediate hit with viewers. However, the pandemic slowed down the arrival of the second season, which meant fans of the show had to wait a little longer than expected to revisit the valley.

Shannon Thornton who plays Keyshawn on the show has promised viewers that the second season will live up to expectations. The upcoming season of P-Valley also promises to answer the questions the first season finale set up. Here’s the official synopsis of the second season:

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

Season 2 of P-Valley is also set to delve further into the past of Diamond (played by Tyler Lepley), a fan favorite on the show. Additionally, viewers can also look forward to new faces in June as P-Valley has also added new cast members. John Clarence Stewart, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazaar, and Miracle Watts have been tapped for the second season. The new faces will be joining returning cast members – Brandee Evans, Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, Dominic DeVore, Nicco Annan, Parker Sawyers, Jordan M. Cox, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Elarica Johnson, and Skyler Joy, as well as Lepley and Thornton.

P-Valley was created by Katori Hall who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces P-Valley for Starz.

The second season of P-Valley will premiere on June 3 on STARZ. Check out more first-look images below:

