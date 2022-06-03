One of the best rappers in the game currently is Megan Thee Stallion and now she has collaborated on a new original song for the hit Starz series P Valley. The show, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Katori Hall has also been winning over the hearts of those in the music industry for its use of authentic trap music, and for the spotlight that it puts specifically on southern female rappers. Having Megan Thee Stallion join is a wonderful move for the show and is also great for the rest of us as well, because who doesn't love a new Megan Thee Stallion song?

The release comes with Megan Thee Stallion also attending the P Valley premiere celebration in Los Angeles for the sophomore season! The Starz original series has slowly been earning acclaim and praise from the start of its first season up through now, so having a brilliant creative like Megan Thee Stallion joining the conversation with a new song can only boost the praise for the show which is already constantly lifted up for the brilliant storytelling it is doing as well as the uplifting of female voices.

The cast of P Valley includes Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, and so many more. Getting to return for a second season is amazing and this just makes it all the sweeter.

Megan Thee Stallion has made waves with her songs like with the popularity of "W.A.P." which she performed with Cardi B. Bringing her into the world of P Valley is going to be amazing to see, and we can't wait to hear what Megan Thee Stallion has in store for fans of her music as well as for the series as a whole.

The synopsis for P Valley is as follows:

"The Pynk is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes, the dancer, and Uncle Clifford, the club's discreet owner." It's one of the best shows on television right now and a smash hit for Starz and we can't wait to see where Season 2 is heading.

If you haven't caught up on Season 1 yet, it is only 8 episodes long and definitely worth the watch and what better time to jump in than right before Season 2, which premieres June 3? Especially with a new Megan Thee Stallion song!

