It’s been a while since we got a look at what’s coming for Season 2 of P-Valley. Back in April, the first teaser trailer revealed that down at the Pynk strip club there is no rest for the wicked even with a global pandemic going on. Now, a new trailer provides a closer look at the season’s main arcs and the drama that we can expect to unfold with the new episodes. The series centers around the dancers who put on a heck of a show in a strip club located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and all kinds of people that hang out and stop by there.

The new trailer showcases the way that the Pynk had to get creative during the pandemic, with a sexy car wash fantasy put together so that drivers could have a bit of fun without having to roll down their windows. It also reveals that, much like in real life, lockdown will come to an end at some point, and the club’s reopening will probably be one of the highlights of the season.

The previous trailer revealed that competition was coming to the Pynk as new girls start lining up to audition. Now, we know that this process will bring a lot of conflict between the dancers, but the tensions will get especially higher between Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), Mercedes (Brandee Evans), and Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) as their egos start getting in the way of each other's. And of course we can once again expect to see gorgeous looks, amazing neon cinematography, and lots of booty.

P-Valley is created by Katori Hall, who based the series on her own play Pussy Valley. Hall, who also helmed Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. For Season 2, Hall enlisted the help of new cast members John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Shamika Cotton (The Wire), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller), and newcomer Miracle Watts.

As for the returning cast members, you can expect to see again Shannon Thornton (Power), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D.), Parker Sawyers (Southside With You), Harriett D. Foy (Elementary), Dan J. Johnson (Underemployed), Morocco Omari (Empire), Dominic DeVore (The Ride), Jordan M. Cox (The Outsider), and Skyler Joy (Ma).

Starz premieres Season 2 of P-Valley on June 3. You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

