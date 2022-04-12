Starz released today a new trailer for the new season of their critically acclaimed series P-Valley. Season 2 is highly anticipated by fans of the show since it got greenlit two weeks after the show's premiere. The first season debuted back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and the following season’s production was delayed because of it. The series follows the dancers from the Pynk, a strip club located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and all of the kinds of people that hang out and stop by there.

As the teaser trailer makes it clear, Season 2 of P-Valley will serve even more of that unforgettable neon cinematography and the girls getting into competition mode as the Pynk starts having auditions for new dancers. The teaser also reveals that the pandemic will be incorporated into the storylines, because how can you keep a strip club going during a global crisis? The Pynk members apparently faced it with the most gorgeous masks you've ever seen.

Tensions will get high as we delve deeper into the past life of Diamond (Tyler Lepley), the bouncer of the Pynk who is also an ex-Marine – a character that quickly became a fan favorite in Season 1. We also will witness dangerous predicaments when life outside the Pynk gets more dangerous as the two worlds blend closer and closer together.

P-Valley is created by Katori Hall, who based the series on her own play Pussy Valley. Hall, who also helmed Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. For Season 2, Hall enlisted the help of new cast members John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Shamika Cotton (The Wire), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller), and newcomer Miracle Watts.

As for the returning cast members, you can expect to see again Nicco Annan (This is Us), Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Shannon Thornton (Power), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D.), Parker Sawyers (Southside With You), Harriett D. Foy (Elementary), Dan J. Johnson (Underemployed), Morocco Omari (Empire), Dominic DeVore (The Ride), Jordan M. Cox (The Outsider), and Skyler Joy (Ma).

Starz premieres Season 2 of P-Valley on June 3. On the linear channel, the new season debuts at 9 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

You can watch the new teaser trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

