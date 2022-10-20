Starz has announced today that it has renewed its hit drama series P-Valley for a third season. This comes as little surprise given the show has continued to rack up record viewership numbers for the streamer with its first two seasons. With an average viewership of 10.3 million per episode across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms, P-Valley is officially the biggest show at Starz. Similar to the second season that wrapped recently in August, the upcoming third season will feature 10 one-hour episodes.

Adapted from the show's creator Katori Hall's play, Pussy Valley, P-Valley is centered around the often larger-than-life personalities linked with the titular little-strip-club-that-could the Pynk which operates down in the rural Mississippi Delta in the fictional town of Chucalissa. The show tells the "story of survival, chosen family, soulmates, politics, love, and death" and has been described as "where trap music meets film noir and dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of their limited circumstances."

P-Valley was an instant hit when it premiered on Starz in July 2020 with that inaugural season boasting an immaculate 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The success continued with the sophomore season that saw the Pynk struggle to stay afloat in the midst of a global pandemic. The drama was stepped up a notch as the season introduced controversial topics such as abortion, homophobia, men's mental health, and domestic violence, often sparking debate on Twitter.

Image via Starz

“‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

The show's creator Hall also released a statement on the renewal saying;

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley.’ With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire. “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit, and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

P-Valley Season 2 stars among others, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson (“Corbin”), and Morocco Omari. The second season also featured a highly-anticipated guest appearance from rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. With main character Hailey/Autumn Night played by Johnson exiting the show at the end of the second season, the upcoming season is sure to introduce some fresh faces.

Hall also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dante Di Loreto for the show that is produced by Lionsgate TV.

Starz is yet to announce a premiere date for the third season, but going by showrunner Hall's statement above, it might be a while before the show returns. However, seasons one and two are currently available to stream on the platform.

Check out the trailer for the second season of P-Valley below;