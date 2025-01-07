The pursuit for good always comes at a cost and that is one Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) is about to find out again in season two of Paatal Lok. A brand-new trailer for the series, which is slated for release later this month, pushes Inspector Chaudhary deeper into the underbelly of the netherworld. This time, he finds himself peeling back the layers on a high-profile murder case in the remote North-Eastern state of Nagaland. Teaming up with another officer on the case, Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh), the inspector finds himself in hot water as he attempts to find out the truth. However, nothing is quite as it seems with corruption running far deeper than he could've imagined, leaving him tangled between truth and career.

The trailer opens with a montage of clips of Chaudhary in various near-death battles as a monologue chastises him for "trying to save a sinking boat," with an added warning of "you will die" as he is throttled, strangled, and lunged at whilst fighting off criminals. Falling deeper down the rabbit hole, Chaudhary finds himself navigating a string of secrets, including the potential suspect's relationship with the victims.

Within moments, it's evident just how much more complex this case is when Chaudhary is abducted in the middle of a road, thrown into the back of a car, and held at gunpoint. Simultaneously, one of his colleagues can then be heard warning him of the stakes they are up against: "We are minor league players, Chaudhary, while this is the World Cup in action." The trailer closes out with the rugged police officer being told that it's "impossible to get out" of the underworld once involved to which he confidently quips: "Don't worry, I am a permanent resident of the netherworld now."

'Paatal Lok' Season 2 Will Hit Prime Video on January 17

If the trailer is anything to go by the upcoming season of Pataal Lok promises to delve even deeper thematically than the first installment. The series has been produced by major Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma under the Clean Slate Filmz banner and received widespread applause for its unfiltered, candid portrayal of the deep-rooted injustices in society. Much of the commentary throughout the show also unpacks political and social inequalities as a result of corruption in India.

In fact, show star Ahlawat touched on his character's role in doing just this in a recent interview. According to Deadline, he said:

"Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn’t just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide. With Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram’s psyche."

The actor went on to vow that this season will also unravel the "raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows."

Pataal Lok lands on Prime Video on January 17. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Season 2 above.

Watch on Prime Video