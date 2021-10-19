Hulu has added a key player to their version of the story of housewife Candy Montgomery. The streamer announced that Pablo Schreiber has joined the cast of Candy, their upcoming true crime series following the death of Texas housewife Betty Gore at the hands of her friend and neighbor Montgomery. Screiber joins the already announced Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel, the latter of whom replaced Elisabeth Moss in the title role.

Schreiber is set to play Alan Gore, husband of innocent, churchgoing community member Betty (Lynskey) who finds himself trapped in the middle of a bloody love triangle. After becoming unhappy with his wife’s attitude after the birth of their second child — what would most likely be described as postpartum depression today — Gore took up with Montgomery (Biel), who confronted him about the possibility of having an affair to soothe their respective marital issues.

The engineer and father seemed in a decent spot, only to land himself square in the middle of a murder case soon after, when his wife discovered her husband’s infidelity and Montgomery took it upon herself to solve the issue...with an axe.

Schreiber’s casting completes the key trio at the center of Candy’s story, the inciting partner in a crime that would shake the small town of Wylie, Texas, and eventually completely sweep the nation. But Schreiber is not the only person set to play the Texan engineer — he competes with Jungle Cruise star Jesse Plemons, who competes for true crime screen time in HBO Max’s Love & Death, an adaptation of the very same crime also starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Though Candy has some catching up to do in the true crime race, it recently received a full series order from Hulu, with Biel joining the cast as star and executive producer alongside co-creators Robin Veith and Nick Antosca. (Original star Moss reportedly dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.) The project landed at the streaming giant in 2020, with Michael Uppendahl serving as director for the series’ pilot. Michelle Purple joins Biel to executive produce through their company Iron Ocean, along with Alex Hedlund, and Jim Atkinson and John Bloom serving as consulting producers. No production or release dates have been announced.

