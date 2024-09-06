Apple TV+’s Pachinko revels in its historical setting, using real historical events to provide a fertile backdrop for its characters to embark on their journeys. Back for Season 2, the Korean-Japanese multilingual historical drama, helmed by The Outlaws’ Soo Hugh, will continue the saga of Sunja (Kim Min-Ha/Youn Yuh-jung) and her family through a turbulent time in history. So far, the series has already incorporated major historical events, such as the occupation of Korea by Japan and the Great Kantō earthquake of 1923, into its storyline. With Pachinko Season 2’s premiere episode taking the audience back to Japan during World War II, the Apple TV+ series is preparing its audience for another historic and shocking event that has often been ignored by the mainstream — the 1945 Tokyo firebombing.

'Pachinko' Looks at a Forgotten Chapter of World War II History

Episode 1 of Season 2 picks up Sunja’s (Kim Min-ha) story from the same market where she was seen selling Kimchi to provide sustenance for her family. A few minutes later, leaflets are dropped by American planes asking Japanese citizens to request their government to end the war. Later scenes also capture Sunja and her family members being trained through military drills to fight against American invaders. The episode witnesses Sunja escaping jail time by a narrow margin after Hansu (Lee Min-ho) intervenes using his connections. After coming across Hansu for the first time since her departure from her hometown of Yeongdo in Busan, Sunja is warned by Hansu about the bombing of the entire city — something that Sunja and others living in Japan have been hearing about for a long time. However, Hansu confirms that this time the Americans will actually carpet-bomb the entire city, leaving everything in its way to burn. After Hansu helps Sunja's husband Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh) get out of jail, Isak dies right as the bombings begin in Episode 3 of Season 2, setting the stage for the single most destructive bombing raid in human history to unfold.

What Is Operation Meetinghouse?

Codenamed Operation Meetinghouse, the bombing raids launched by the United States Army Air Forces on Tokyo on the night of 9th and 10th March 1945 were the deadliest bombing raid in history. According to CNN, an estimated 100,000 lives were lost, and another million (mostly civilians) were injured as a result of the firebombing raid on Tokyo. The massacre was carried out by long-range B-29 Superfortress bombers with advanced capabilities. The bombers deployed incendiary bombs with flammable substances which proved to be especially devastating to wooden Japanese infrastructure. The bombings were part of a series of planned attacks, which initially targeted clustered industrial centers but eventually included cities with significant civilian populations.

Before the night of 9th March 1945, Americans had made previous attempts to attack Tokyo via air raids. The raids on Tokyo first began with the Doolittle Raid, which came in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, according to U.S. Department of Defense archives. As per reports by PBS, the Doolittle raid caused limited damage to Japan although it helped strengthen the spirit of the United States after the December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Naturally, the capital city, Tokyo, was on the radar of the United States, but the long distances that the bombers had to embark upon were an issue. The acquisition of the islands near Japan and the introduction of the B-29 bombers eventually made the US plans to attack Tokyo a reality. According to CNN, the B-29 bombers were originally put into action to attack Germany from the continental US if Britain were to fall to Hitler’s forces.

The Bombings Were Meticulously Planned To Destroy Tokyo

The first bombing raids on Tokyo using B-29 bombers started in November 1944. Initially targeting industrial factories assisting Tokyo, the early B-29 missions were failures (via CNN). The failures led to the entry of Major General Curtis LeMay, who then went on to design the Tokyo firebombing on 9th and 10th March 1945. Soon, the Twentieth Air Force, under the command of LeMay, adopted the strategy of area bombing, shifting from its earlier strategy of precision bombing that had largely failed to yield results. On February 25, 1945, over 172 B-29 bombers raided Tokyo, destroying more than 28,000 buildings. According to “The Pacific: Matterhorn to Nagasaki,” LeMay had proved that large-scale firebombing could hurt Japan in the way he wanted.

With the effectiveness of precision bombing in question and area bombing yielding significantly better results, the plan for the bombing on 9th and 10th March was materialized by LeMay. As per CNN, new tactics were adopted for this particular raid. The bombers were to fly lower than their usual altitudes of 30,000 feet, and the Twentieth Air Force were asked to ditch their regular formations. The dry weather conditions only assisted the plans put forth by LeMay and XXI Bomber Command of the United States Army Air Forces (via The National World War II Museum). Finally, on the evening of March 9, 1945, the deadly B-29 bombers set course for Tokyo.

The Tokyo Bombings of 1945 Dwarfs Hiroshima and Nagasaki

CNN reports that the B-29s unloaded 500,000 M-69 bombs over Tokyo between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on March 10. The Japanese air defenses were found helpless against the attack of the B-29s wreaking havoc on Tokyo. “For a child who did not know the true meaning of death or fear, March 10 was my first experience of that,” recalled then 12-year-old Katsumoto Saotome to The New York Times. Another survivor, Haruyo Nihei, remembered, “Babies were burning on the backs of parents.” The widespread fire went quickly beyond the control of the firemen. According to Business Insider, the death toll exceeded the numbers massacred by the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings later that year. An area of 15.8 square miles was turned to ash by Operation Meetinghouse. The raids continued throughout Tokyo in April and May. Nagoya, Osaka, and Kobe were firebombed, resulting in thousands of casualties and making the B-29 base at North Field on the island of Tinian the busiest airport in the world.

With over 100,000 dead and a million injured and displaced, the Tokyo firebombing yielded one of the most deadly outcomes of World War II. For years, the former director at the Center of the Tokyo Raid and War Damages, Saotome, has been trying to raise concerns about the lack of awareness around the deadly bombings while calling out the Japanese government’s own role in enabling the tragedy (via New York Times). Pachinko has done justice to this part of World War II history in its second season. Although the bombing in itself is only an inciting incident in the book, the Apple TV+ series has been committed to highlighting the ruthless nature of historical injustice that existed and continues to exist in various forms.

New episodes of Pachinko Season 2 are available to stream every Friday on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

