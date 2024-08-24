Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Min Jin Lee's novel Pachinko which might spoil the TV series.

The Big Picture Pachinko changes the chronology and narrative structure from the book to focus on multiple generations of Sunja's family.

Solomon's character gains more significance in the TV series by making impactful choices that shape his fate.

Sunja's fate, interactions with Kyunghee, and Hana's motivations differ in the Apple TV+ adaptation compared to the book.

With Season 2 now streaming on Apple TV+, Pachinko brings to life its rich source material in vibrant colors that capture the many shades of the experiences of Korean immigrants in Japan. Based on the epic historical fiction novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows the journey of four generations of a Korean family in the transitioning and turbulent 20th century Japan and Korea. Centered around the main character Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung/Minha Kim) and her family, the Apple TV+ series retains much of the source material and the events captured therein while also making major changes to meet the demands emerging from the change in format. Thankfully, the biggest differences between showrunner Soo Hugh’s (The Terror) vision and Lee’s elaborate historical saga only help elevate the stakes and impact of this decades-spanning multilingual drama.

The Apple TV+ Series Follows a Different Chronology and Structure

When it comes to the chronology of events and the narrative structure, Apple TV+’s Pachinko puts forth its biggest creative change as compared to the source material. Lee’s novel unfolds in the form of an epic saga with events taking place chronologically from 1910 to 1989. However, the series moves along dual timelines. Sunja’s childhood and adult years are directly placed parallel to the journey of Sunja’s grandson, Solomon Baek (Jin Ha), who is an ambitious executive in a top American firm. While Solomon does not make an appearance until very late in the book, the TV series uses Solomon’s identity struggle in an American and Japanese setting to draw parallels with Sunja’s and her family’s journey in Japanese-occupied Korea.

The change in chronology allows the Apple TV+ series to keep shifting focus between multiple generations of Sunja’s family. As a result, the other characters, such as Sunja’s son, Mozasu (Soji Arai), Solomon, Mozasu’s girlfriend Etsuko (Kaho Minami), and Etsuko’s daughter Hana (Mari Yamamoto), are given greater significance in exploring the primary themes of the show. Solomon’s conflicting feelings about his father’s pachinko business and Hana’s strained relationship with her mother become crucial in highlighting the differences in viewpoints of the two generations. The non-linear timeline further serves the purpose of showing how the experiences of each generation frame their perspectives on life.

Solomon Gets Promoted in the Apple TV+ Series

Apart from becoming more pivotal in the series, the TV version of Solomon also achieves greater agency in making choices that impact his fate more significantly. In Episode 1 of Season 1, an ambition-driven Solomon seeks the opportunity from his higher-ups to travel to Tokyo to close an important deal involving a piece of land owned by a Korean lady refusing to sell it. In the book, however, the deal falls into the hands of Solomon after a close professional relationship develops between Solomon and his boss, Kazu. In the series, Solomon goes to great lengths to convince the lady, even employing his grandmother to appeal to the lady’s Korean sensibilities.

However, in the book, Solomon follows an easier path by turning to his father’s former boss, Goro, who also happens to be a yakuza. Contrary to the series, Solomon is fired from his job when the lady suspiciously dies a few days later after her deal with Goro. In the series, Solomon’s exit from Shiffley’s, the company he was working for, is a consequence of his own actions. Just before the signing, Solomon asks the lady not to sign after realizing the true reason behind the lady’s unwillingness to sell the land. Notably, it would also be a bit difficult for the TV series to justify Solomon asking for help from his father, given the TV character is much more driven than the book character.

Sunja and Kyunghee Share Different Fates in the Book

Although Sunja’s story is far from the end of the series, she meets a different fate compared to the book. By the end of Season 1, Sunja returns to Korea for the first time after leaving for Osaka. Sunja’s interaction with the Korean landlady and her sister-in-law Kyunghee’s (Felice Choi/Jung Eun-chae) death become turning points in Sunja’s character arc in Season 1. Before this, Sunja never thought she could return, as she later confesses to her son Solomon. On her first visit to Korea in decades, she visits her father’s grave and reunites with her old friend Bokhee (Kim Young-ok).

In Lee’s book version of the story, Sunja never returns to Korea after setting foot in Osaka, Japan. Accordingly, the servant girl Bokhee, who worked at Sunja’s mother Yangin’s (Jeong In-ji) boarding house in Yeongbo, never makes an appearance in the book after Sunja’s departure from the small fishing village. It’s only implied that Bokhee and her sister Donghee (Kim Bo-min) may have become the victims of the brutality of Japanese soldiers. Also, Sunja never meets her mother in the series after coming to Tokyo. She only comes to know later that her mother died from drowning. In the book, Sunja’s mother Yangjin is brought to Japan by Hansu (Lee Minho) during World War II and Yangjin lives under Sunja and Kyunghee’s care until her death in 1979.

Sunja’s sister-in-law gets an unfortunate ending in the Apple TV+ version. At the beginning of the series, Sunja is seen caring for her ailing sister-in-law Kyunghee, with whom she had shared a very deep bond. In the absence of Sunja's husband, Baek Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh), it was Kyunghee’s presence that extended the moral strength to Sunja to sustain herself and her family. In the book, Kyunghee is still alive by the end of the story.

Hansu’s Characterization Is Different in the Book

Pachinko makes some important changes to a few characters from the book, affecting how the characters are eventually perceived. In the book, Koh Hansu’s character comes out significantly different when compared to Lee Min-ho’s television counterpart. In the book, Hansu persistently pursues Sunja despite the girl’s initial hesitation about interacting with a powerful businessman who’s a complete stranger to her. Later, the sexual interaction between Hansu and Sunja does not feel fully consensual. In the series, Hansu and Sunja’s romance feels more organic. The show only allows Hansu’s controlling and power-hungry side to emerge once Sunja decides that she doesn’t want to limit herself to just being his mistress for the rest of her life.

Also, the series provides Hansu with a backstory before he meets Sunja. In Episode 7 of Season 1, the series delves into Hansu’s youth when he suffered through the Great Kantō earthquake of 1923 and lost his father Koh Jong-yul (Jung Woong-in). In the immediate aftermath, the Kantō Massacre ensued and an estimated 6,000 Koreans were massacred, as suggested in the episode’s end. The inclusion of a backstory allows the audience to see him as more than just an antagonist.

Despite this inclusion, the series continues to maintain the moral grayness surrounding the character. This is especially noticeable in his interaction with Isak, the pastor who offers to marry a pregnant Sunja. In the book, Hansu and Isak never meet, but the series creates this interaction to highlight how different the two men are. In the context of buying a new suit for Isak’s marriage to Sunja, Hansu persuades Isak not to marry Sunja, comparing her to a "used" and worn-out suit that Isak wants mended.

Hana’s Motivations Differ Drastically in the Book

Although Etsuko’s daughter Hana meets a similar fate in the book, multiple changes are made to Hana’s storyline in the series. In Lee’s book, Hana runs away from her house before Solomon travels to the United States for his studies. In the series, it’s only after Solomon gets in trouble for theft after being motivated by Hana to steal chocolate from a shop that Solomon is sent to the United States to pursue a different life. Therefore Hana’s decision to run away seems partially motivated by Solomon’s sudden exit from her life.

But, in the book, the incident at the chocolate shop is only mentioned in passing, and it is Hana who steals from the shop. Hana’s bitterness stemmed directly from her relationship with her mother. In the book, Hana became witness to the divorce of her parents — a direct consequence of Etsuko’s many affairs during her marriage. The internal conflict with Hana made her resent everyone around her, including herself. As a result, the book version of the character opts out of Solomon’s life despite the boy’s intention to one day marry Hana.

'Pachinko' the TV Show Makes Many Additions and Omissions to the Book

The TV show has omitted some storylines from the book while adding a few original ones. For instance, the series does not dwell much on Sunja’s father, Hoonie’s (Lee Dae-ho) childhood, and his subsequent marriage to Yangjin, whereas the first few chapters of the book focus on the unfortunate circumstance that Sunja’s parents are in. Also, the entire plotline in the first episode surrounding a Korean fisherman being prosecuted by Japanese soldiers for his treasonous comments against the Japanese is an invention of the series. The entire sequence exposes young Sunja to the political climate of the early 20th-century Japanese-occupied Korea, in line with the inherent conflict reflected more prominently in the series.

Another omission from the source material is Solomon’s girlfriend Phoebe, a Korean-American who Solomon meets during his time in the United States. In the book, Phoebe follows Solomon to Japan, but her utter dislike for the Japanese is a defining trait of the character. In fact, Phoebe and Solomon’s different perspectives on the conflict between Koreans and Japanese become a major reason for their separation in the book. Solomon realizes that Phoebe can never get accustomed to life in Japan, and he refuses to marry her. An independent and driven woman, Phoebe chooses to return to her home in the U.S. In the show, we meet Anna Sawai's Naomi instead. She is Solomon’s co-worker at Shiffley’s in the Tokyo office. Much like Phoebe and Solomon, Naomi shares a complicated relationship with her heritage, and she offers Solomon a certain level of friendship in the otherwise alienating space in their predominantly Japanese workspace.

With Season 2 now streaming every Friday on Apple TV+, there's still a lot more story to tell. Sunja’s journey after Isak’s death was left unexplored in Season 1. A major character, Sunja’s firstborn child Noa (Kim Kang-hoon), did not make an appearance in Season 1 but is set to play a larger role in Season 2, as evidenced by the Season 2 premiere episode. More familiar book characters can be expected to make an appearance in Season 2 of Pachinko. Thankfully, Lee’s source material has decades worth of Sunja’s family history to explore in the sophomore season.

