The Big Picture Pachinko is based on a bestselling novel about a Korean immigrant family across generations.

The series portrays a real-life earthquake and subsequent bloody massacre from Japan's 1923 history.

The events in Episode 7 of Season 1 impact Hansu's character development, setting the stage for his story.

Since its debut in March 2022, Pachinko has captivated audiences with its fascinating characters and stunning cinematography. The first season of the drama, which spans several generations, follows the life of Sunja (played in her youth by Minha Kim and in her later years by Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung), a Korean woman who finds herself living in Japan in the 1930s. Sunja endures lots of tragedy but has the heart of a survivor who is able to continue on due to her strength and determination. The series switches between telling Sunja's story and that of her grandson, Solomon Baek (Jin Ha), a young man struggling to make it in the harsh world of finance in 1980s Japan.

Pachinko is based on a bestselling 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee, and although the book is fictional, many of the events described in it are based on fact. Sunja's character was inspired by a real-life group called Zainichi Koreans, who immigrated to Japan before 1945 (when Japan still controlled Korea). Both the book and the series explore how Sunja (and other Koreans like her) were discriminated against and mistreated simply because of their background. One event depicted in Season 1 has been pulled directly from an actual historical tragedy.

The Earthquake in 'Pachinko' Really Happened in 1923

Episode 7 in Season 1 serves as a departure from Sunja's story. In flashbacks, viewers are introduced to Hansu (Lee Minho) as a young man living in Japan. The episode depicts a massive earthquake taking place, and this is an event that really occurred. On September 1, 1923, Japan's Kantō region (in the Tokyo-Yokohama metropolitan area) was struck by a massive 7.9 earthquake that resulted in the deaths of more than 140,000 people. More than half of the brick buildings and many reinforced concrete structures were completely destroyed. There were also hundreds of thousands of homes that either collapsed in the initial quake or were burned in ensuing fires that swept through the area. To add to the danger, the earthquake generated a tsunami (that reached a height of more than 39.5 feet) at Atami on Sagami Gulf. The tsunami destroyed an additional 155 houses and killed 60 people. These natural disasters led to the decimation of the area and had a huge impact on the citizens living in Japan at the time.

As devastating as the earthquake and tsunami were, there was another even more tragic aspect to this event. During the aftermath of the quake, more than 6,000 Korean citizens living in the area were murdered, which led to the nickname the Kantō Massacre. The slaughter came about because false rumors started being spread right after the quake that claimed that the Zainichis were starting fires, poisoning wells, and planning riots to overtake the city. To this day, the Japanese government has taken no responsibility for these deaths, suggesting that they were carried out by dangerous vigilantes who went around killing their neighbors. However, family members of victims maintain that the government is merely downplaying their role in the massacre. Many eyewitness testimonies from back then named policemen (and even some Japanese soldiers) as taking part in attacking Koreans (including stabbing them with swords, or beating them with iron bars and bamboo sticks). Even more than 100 years later, the incident is still a dark stain on Japan's history.

These Events Greatly Impact One of 'Pachinko's Main Characters

The earthquake is inserted into the plotline of Pachinko to help give more details about Hansu's background. He was tutoring a young American and was initially heading to the United States with the family. When the earthquake occurs, Hansu's plans go up in smoke. He miraculously survives the quake, though it kills his father. Hansu is able to evade danger and helps the American family reach the ship, but a blast separates him, and they end up being killed as well. Trapped in the chaos of the city, he watches injured and dying people try to escape from harm's way. The series shows a glimpse into the Kantō Massacre by showing Hansu overhearing rumors about escaped Korean prisoners from the nearby jail and Koreans poisoning the water. While escaping the city, he sees a group of Koreans attempting to escape from an angry mob. Though a Japanese man tries to help them by guiding them to a nearby barn to hide, Hansu then watches in horror as the Koreans are found by the mob and burned alive inside the barn.

Not only are these events eye-opening, but they also serve as a way to understand how Hansu grew into the man he has become when he meets Sunja. By this time, he has become embittered by the tragedies he saw unfold in the aftermath of the earthquake, especially how his fellow countrymen were scapegoated, abused, and killed. Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh said in an interview with Esquire that "the past matters. One of the things that we always talked about on Pachinko is the idea of 'the other life.' If that earthquake had not happened, or Hansu had not lived in Yokohama, who would he be? He would not be the Hansu we know." If Hansu had been able to pursue his dreams in America, he would not have become a merchant living in Japan, and he never would have met Sunja. It's also likely he would have been a much more loving and empathetic person if he hadn't witnessed such horrifying things as a young man.

Hugh wanted to include the earthquake and massacre in the series because she believes these real-life events would still be relevant to today's audiences (especially with things like the rioting in 2020 in the U.S.). Lee Minho also spoke to Esquire about bringing Hansu's journey to the screen saying, "I don't necessarily believe that the goal of our show is to inform people about historical events. But every time these large events or disasters occur, we remember the events, not the people who were sacrificed. I hope that as we capture these moments in the show, we can be reminded of the history..." Pachinko will likely continue to showcase real events (such as the impact of World War II on Sunja and her family) and to tell the story of the Zainichis who faced such immense struggles during the 20th century. But the earthquake episode will remain a stand-out piece of television that depicts a harrowing event in history.

Season 1 of Pachinko is available to stream on AppleTV+ in the U.S. Season 2 will premiere on August 23.

