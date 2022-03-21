The epic Korean novel has been adapted as a TV show and it’s now coming to screens.

Love, loss, drama, sacrifice, aspiration, struggle, survival, history, power, racism, assimilation, family secrets, kimchi - Pachinko has it all. The multigenerational novel was written by Min Jin Lee and published back in 2017 to much acclaim. It follows the trials and tribulations of four generations of a Korean family, primarily through the lens of main protagonist Sunja as she moves from a small fishing village in Korea to experience life in Osaka, Japan in the 20th century.

Apple producers saw a great opportunity in this extraordinary story and, after an intense bidding war for the rights, have now adapted it for the small screen to enable a new audience to share in the beautifully woven tale. The series will consist of eight episodes told in three languages - Korean, Japanese, and English. The series is packed with some big-name Korean directors and actors (find out more below), with author Min Jin Lee as an executive producer on the show. It’s bound to be (an) epic!

Is There a Pachinko Trailer?

There is indeed and it’s a stunner! The trailer gives us a first look at the characters from the novel brought to life by a talented cast and a sense of the drama that we’re about to see. We get a peek into how the show has used period sets and costume design from 20th century Korea, Japan, and America to accompany the setting of the story, and a taste of the beautiful expansive cinematography to come.

Get excited - Pachinko has an official release date of March 25, 2022. Three episodes will be released on March 25, then a new episode will be released every Friday until April 29, 2022. As Pachinko is an Apple Original series, the show will be released exclusively on Apple TV+.

Will There be a Pachinko Season 2?

No second season has yet been announced for the series.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Pachinko?

The Pachinko cast is packed with big-name Korean actors along with experienced Korean directors and producers to helm the show. Pachinko was directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, who each took on directorial duties for four episodes each, with Kogonoda directing the pilot episode. They are both also executive producers on the show.

Soo Hugh is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the show, adapting Min Jin Lee’s epic 490-page novel into a screenplay for the show. The cast features Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung of recent Minari fame as Sunja in her older years, Kim Min-ha as a breakout star who plays teenage Sunja during her formative years, and Jeon Yu-na as Sunja during her childhood.

K-drama fans will rejoice upon hearing that Lee Min-ho - well known for his roles in Korean shows like Boys over Flowers, City Hunter, and Heirs - will feature in Pachinko as Koh Hansu, a wealthy Japanese businessman who first meets Sunja as a child.

In the Baek family, we have Steve Sanghyun Noh playing Baek Isak, an ailing minister and eventual partner of Sunja. Sunja and Baek Isak have a son, Mozasu, who becomes a wealthy pachinko parlor owner and is played by Soji Arai (Cobra Kai) in the show. Mozasu goes on to have a son of his own named Solomon, who is played by Jin Ha in the series. The series will also star Anna Sawai (Fast and Furious 9) as Naomi and Kaho Minami as Etsuko.

Where Was Pachinko filmed?

Similar to the global span of the story, the filming of Pachinko was completed across countries.

Known filming locations are Busan, South Korea, where filming wrapped in December 2020 and began anew in Vancouver, Canada, in February 2021 - much to the delight of Canadian Lee Min-Ho fans.

What Is the Plot of Pachinko?

The plot of Pachinko is wide-ranging and spans four generations of a Korean family who move to Japan in the early 20th century. It gives us insight into the Korean immigrant experience in Japan during the Second World War through the lens of one particular woman, Sunja, who aspires to raise her sons, Noa and Mozasu, and give them a good life in their new homeland.

It’s an epic, sweeping saga but here’s a very short summary:

Sunja, our main protagonist, is the daughter of Yangjin and Hoonie. She grows up in Yeongdo, a sleepy fishing village in Korea. Whilst doing errands one day, teenage Sunja meets Koh Hansu, a wealthy Japanese businessman, and she becomes pregnant. Scared of the gossip to follow, Yangjin arranges for Sunja to marry a minister, Baek Isak, and move with him to Osaka, Japan, to live with his brother and sister-in-law.

Upon her arrival and settling in Osaka, Sunja realizes that Koreans are severely discriminated against and made to live in certain areas and hold menial jobs. Sunja’s first child Noa (son of Hansu) is born and she also has a second son named Mozasu with Isak.

They struggle to make the income necessary to support their small family, which is further exacerbated when Isak is sent to prison and the onset of the Second World War affects resource supply. However, over time they gradually make some headway with support from unexpected sources and Noa and Mozasu grow up to make their own way in the world. The story continues to follow the lives of the family as they deal with the war, the secrets of Noa’s heritage, and the class and status struggle of Koreans in Japan over generations.

The recurring theme of Pachinko is said to reflect the unpredictability of life and the trials and tribulations that come along with the game, and Pachinko does indeed painstakingly detail the ups and downs of Sunja’s and her family’s lives within their historical context. It’s no wonder it was a New York Times bestseller.

So there it is - a truly epic tale is set to hit Apple TV+ screens soon. We’re excited to see what magic we’ll witness come March 25!

