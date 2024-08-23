Apple TV+’s Pachinko returns for its much-anticipated second season, continuing the sweeping tale of a Korean family across four generations. This critically acclaimed series, based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel, captivated audiences with its portrayal of resilience, love, and survival under Japanese rule. Primarily seen through the eyes of Kim Sunja, the story spans decades, from the Japanese annexation of Korea in 1915 to 1989 Japan, where modernity and tradition collide.

As Season 2 arrives on August 23, 2024, with new episodes every Friday, fans are eager to see which beloved characters will return to continue this epic journey. Here’s a guide to the familiar faces reprising their roles in Season 2 of Pachinko.

Pachinko Based on the New York Times bestseller, this sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Release Date March 25, 2022 Creator Soo Hugh Cast Jin Ha , Soji Arai , Jun-woo Han , In-ji Jeong Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Kim Min-ha

Young Adult Sunja

Kim Min-ha plays the young adult Kim Sunja. In Season 1, young adult Sunja appears in the 1930s timeline set in Yeongdo, Busan, Korea. Following the death of her father, Hoonie (Lee Dae-ho), Sunja tends to his boarding house together with her mother Yangjin (Jeong In-ji), and two other employees. When Sunja falls in love with a mysterious broker in charge of the nearby fish market, her life turns upside down when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. With the father of the child unwilling to marry her, Sunja ultimately marries a Korean pastor and moves to Osaka with him to save Yangjin and the boardinghouse from impending shame.

Despite not being formally educated, Sunja is highly street smart and resourceful, as shown by her knowledge of how the debt system works and trying to financially support her children’s education by selling kimchi at the Japanese market in Osaka. In Season 2, Sunja not only has to ensure her family’s survival during the peak of World War II, but she must also keep her distance from her past lover, who decides to reappear in her life after 14 years.

Min-ha is best known for playing young Seon-hee in the Netflix film The Call. Most recently, she had a music video appearance in BTS’ RM’s music video for his song “Come Back to Me”.

Youn Yuh-jung

Elderly Kim Sunja

Youn Yuh-jung stars as the elderly Kim Sunja. This version of Sunja appears in the 1989 timeline, in which Sunja, now well into her elder years, now resides in Osaka with her son and sister-in-law. Unlike her younger self, Sunja is now more sure and confident with herself and often reflects on the past decades she’s spent working hard to keep her family alive. Instead of the small, farm-like house she used to live in as a young adult, Sunja now resides in a massive estate with spacious rooms and even a beautiful garden to tend to.

Despite the comfortable life she has now, with basic commodities such as rice and water easily reachable at her fingertips, Sunja constantly wonders about her hometown of Yeongdo. Although she’s reluctant to make the trip to Korea, claiming that everything’s different now, it doesn’t take long for her to hop on a plane and tearfully embrace her hometown after being separated from it for decades. Although nothing’s been confirmed yet, Season 2 might hint at a possible reunion between Sunja and the first man she fell in love with as a young woman.

Back in the late 1960s, Yuh-jung became a household name in South Korea thanks to her role in Woman of Fire. It was only until her performance in Minari that she received international acclaim from the global film industry. Yuh-jung won a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Academy Film Award, and an Academy Award for her role as Soon-ja.

Lee Min-ho

Koh Hansu

Lee Min-ho stars as Koh Hansu, a Zainichi Korean (a Korean residing in Japan) who works as a fish broker at the market near Sunja’s boarding house. First appearing in the 1930s timeline, Hansu is introduced as a no-nonsense, tough-as-nails broker who isn’t afraid to get into physical altercations with anyone who crosses him. Yet, despite his violent tendencies, Hansu is a fair person, ensuring that sellers on the market receive proper compensation for their goods. Smart, sharp, and exceptionally good with the abacus, Hansu originally had an opportunity to study in the States until an unfortunate earthquake struck his home of Yokohama. With only himself to rely on, Hansu eventually clawed his way to the top, out of success and survival.

Hansu first meets Sunja at the fish market and is immediately smitten by the way she stands up for herself and others - a trait considered rare for a woman of the time. As one thing leads to another, Sunja eventually gets pregnant. Unfortunately, it is revealed that Hansu is already a married man, and cannot marry Sunja. Although the heartbroken Sunja forces Hansu out of her life, the thought of Sunja keeps lingering in his head. Based on the book, Hansu will once again show up in Sunja’s life in 1945, offering her and her family a chance to escape the perils of war and seek refuge in the countryside.

Min-ho is the face of Asia’s Hallyu wave, a period when South Korean pop culture started dominating mainstream media on a global scale. With his early start in memorable K-Dramas, such as Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs, Min-ho continues to expand his acting portfolio with projects like Gangnam Blues, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Bounty Hunters.

Jin Ha

Solomon Baek

Jin Ha stars as Solomon Baek, the grandson of Sunja and the son of Baek Mozasu. Unlike his grandmother, Solomon is born into wealth and privilege. Following a shoplifting incident in his teen years, Solomon is sent to the States by his father to continue his studies and graduate from Yale. Now a successful businessman based in New York City, Solomon is just one step away from a promotion to Vice President when his superiors decide that it isn’t his time yet.

When Solomon proposes that he gets relocated to Japan to secure a deal worth millions, he has initial hopes that this would help him get the promotion he deserves. But when the ambitious deal turns out to be more personal than professional, Ha struggles to choose between his heart and his desires. Season 2 explores the consequences of Solomon’s decisions, and sees him exploring a reality with a newfound sense of respect for his identity.

Ha’s television appearances include the FX show Devs and a recurring role on the show Love Life, where he starred opposite Anna Kendrick. He’s also starred on stage in “Hamilton.”

Soji Arai

Baek Mozasu

Soji Arai stars as Baek Mozasu, Sunja’s second son and the biological son of Sunja and Baek Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh). The owner of a highly successful pachinko parlor, Mozasu is a sharp businessman who runs his operations strictly but with a kind heart. Based on the book, ever since he was young, Mozasu despised going to school and would rather work so that he could help his mother support the family.

When he was in his teens, Mozasu received the opportunity to work in a pachinko parlor as a regular employee before working his way up the ladder as a trusted manager and owner. Since Mozasu works in an industry perceived as “shameful” in Japanese society, he ensures that his son Solomon receives better job prospects outside of pachinko. But it seems like Solomon might just go back to the family business.

Arai is best known for his work in the Tokyo theater world, especially for his starring role as Max in Bent, directed by Robert Allan Ackerman. He’s gone on to act in productions of Angels in America, Three Sisters, and Strangers on a Train.

Anna Sawai

Naomi

Anna Sawai stars as Naomi, Solomon’s Harvard-educated co-worker at the Tokyo branch of Shiffley’s. As Japanese residents who went on to study in the States, Naomi and Solomon share a lot in common. However, Naomi is initially reluctant to Solomon’s brashness. But when Solomon finally reveals his true colors during one of the company’s most important deals, Naomi starts softening up to him, eventually seeing the compassionate human behind the Hermes ties and flashy suits. As Naomi stands by Solomon during his lowest moments in Season 2, sparks might just ignite between the two would-be love birds.

Sawai is best known for her appearance in the crime thriller series Giri/Haji. She later on starred as Elle in F9, the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise. It was only until her performance as Mariko in the Hulu series Shōgun that she received acclaim, earning a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Jung Eun-chae

Kyunghee

Jung Eun-chae stars as Kyunghee, Sunja’s sister-in-law and wife to Baek Yoseb (Han Jun-woo). Just like Sunja, Kyunghee moved to Osaka following her husband’s wishes. The daughter of Korean nobles, Kyunghee initially lived a sheltered, comfortable life. Upon arriving in Osaka, Kyunghee has no other choice but to adapt to the harsh conditions of Ikaino, the Korean ghetto she currently resides in with her husband. Although she looks like she knows what she’s doing, underneath her brave face is a scared, clueless woman who feels as if she can’t do anything. With the help of Sunja, the two woman brave their new reality together, hand-in-hand.

Initially a model, Eun-chae had her first acting sting playing the titular character in Nobody’s Daughter Haewon.

Kim Sung-kyu

Kim Chang-Ho

Kim Sung-kyu stars as Kim Chang-Ho, a new character in Pachinko Season 2. Based on the book, Chang-Ho is Hansu’s close confidante. Chang-Ho also played an important role in protecting Sunja’s family in 1945. The novel also shows Chang-Ho developing feelings for Kyunghee, a storyline that might possibly be explored in the television adaptation as well.

Sung-kyu is best known for appearing in the crime thriller The Outlaws and in the Netflix zombie period series Kingdom.